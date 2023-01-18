Stanford Asia Economic Forum Promotes Exchange of Ideas and Mutual Understanding

Event hosted by Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB), Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR), Stanford Center on China’s Economy & Institutions (SCCEI), & Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI)

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Participants at Stanford Asia Economic Forum , held at Capella Hotel on January 14, explored the role that Asian countries and U.S. can play in new ideas, sustainable practices, sound policies that spur global growth and economic development.

Nearly 400 people from around the world attended the event, including Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan,

Stanford alumni and faculty, & industry leaders. The forum was hosted by Stanford University alumni Forrest Li (Chairman and Group CEO, Sea Ltd.) and Liqian Ma.

Stanford Graduate School of Business Dean Jonathan Levin noted that “Stanford began the forum in Beijing five years ago with the goal of building bridges and fostering open exchange of ideas. One of the key roles that great educational institutions can play, is to promote greater mutual understanding across countries.”

“Today, it is appropriate that we convene in Singapore, which is fast becoming a new center of gravity in Asia due to its openness to trade, immigration, ideas, and serves as a jumping off point for much of Southeast Asia,” he said. “Our hope is that the dialogue today will spark ideas that grow into new collaborations and solutions.”

Stanford professors Hongbin Li and Joseph Piotroski served as faculty directors for the forum, which featured panels addressing: Sustainability; Innovation Ecosystem of Southeast Asia; Productivity and Creativity in the Digital Era; Future of Life Sciences and Engineering for Humanity; Importance of Southeast Asia in the Global Economy and Geopolitics.

“We know that free exchange of ideas is critical to understanding & addressing the most pressing issues of our day,” said Hongbin Li, co-director of Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions. “Through scholarly research, education, and bringing together our global alumni community, Stanford has a critical role in facilitating these important dialogues.”

Joseph Piotroski, Robert K. Jaedicke Professor of Accounting at Stanford GSB, “Through development and application of new ideas and technologies, innovative organizations are uniquely positioned to improve lives and outcomes. This forum has highlighted the exciting role that Southeast Asia will play in shaping our shared future.”