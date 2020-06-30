“Star Circle Kid Quest Batch 1: Where Are They Now? | Push Pins”

In 2004, we met the first batch of Star Circle Kid Quest. Let us find out what happened to them 16 years later.

Nash Aguas

Nash Aguas finished SCQ as the Grand Questor, and it has since paved the way for his thriving career in showbiz. After the search, he became part of the cast of the youth gag show Goin’ Bulilit . Since then, he’s been taking on various projects in the Kapamilya network. Aside from being an actor, Nash also owns a food business. In 2019, at age 20, he bought his own house in Las Vegas. He is currently in a relationship with actress Mika dela Cruz.

Sharlene San Pedro

After finishing SCQ as the second placer, Sharlene San Pedro also became part of Goin’ Bulilit . She then received several leading roles on television including Calla Lily and Princess Sarah. Aside from acting, Sharlene also pursued a career in singing and hosting. She also has a YouTube channel where she shares her adventures and life updates.

Aaron Junatas

Aaron Junatas was SCQ’s third placer. After the searched, he also joined the cast of Goin’ Bulilit . He also appeared in several Kapamilya shows before staying out of the limelight in 2014. Last year, in 2019, Aaron finished his college degree from Bulacan State University. He currently works for a tech company.

CJ Navato

Like Nash and Sharlene, CJ Navato also remains active in showbiz. Over the years, he has become part of several shows including Mga Anghel na Walang Langit, Luv U, and Forevermore, among others. He was also part of the recently concluded sitcom Dok Ricky, Pedia. Aside from acting, CJ also ventured into music.

Mikylla Ramirez

After the search, Mikylla Ramirez appeared in several Kapamilya shows including Goin’ Bulilit and Maalaala Mo Kaya . She then chose to pursue her studies and graduated from high school in 2015. In 2017, she appeared in La Luna Sangre. Later in 2018, she became part of the cast members of Bagani. Mikylla continues pursuing her studies and is currently in college.

Khaycee Aboloc

Khaycee Aboloc received several projects in the Kapamilya network after the search. Among these were Katorse, Rubi, 100 Days to Heaven, and Maalaala Mo Kaya . She, however, left showbiz in 2014. Khaycee now leads a private life and is pursuing her studies.

Basty Alcances

Basty Alcances was part of several shows including Goin’ Bulilit , Lastikman, Wansapanataym , Ikaw ay Pag-ibig, and Maalaala Mo Kaya , among others. He stayed away from the limelight in 2013. Later in 2019, he had an appearance in the iWant series Manilennials. Basty now runs his own clothing company, which focuses on contemporary fashion and streetwear.

Celine Lim

Celine Lim is best known for portraying the younger version of Kim Chiu’s character Audrey in Tayong Dalawa. She also appeared in other ABS-CBN teleseryes like Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo, 100 Days To Heaven, Aryana, and We Will Survive. Over the years, Celine managed to juggle her work and studies. In 2019, she graduated from college at the University of Santo Tomas with a degree in Food Technology. She is now in a happy relationship with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

Learn more about them in this video: