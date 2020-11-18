“Star Magic artist Pau Palacio collaborates with Michael Pangilinan for the single “Sa Taas””

Star Music artist Pau Palacio shows off her singing skills with Michael Pangilinan in their first collaboration.

After having her single “Used To Do” featuring American singer-songwriter Delly Flay land on Spotify’s New Music Friday Regional playlists in various Asian countries after its digital release last April, singer Pau Palacio drops her latest single “Sa Taas” this month. The song is a collaboration with fellow Star Music artist Michael “Khel “Pangilinan.

Pau’s modern love song. can be taken to have different meanings based on how the listener interprets the song. “As for me, I always don’t give direct meaning as I think it gives out the mystery and art of the song,” says Pau. The 20-year-old artist said her latest single is a labor of love.

“I am so excited for everyone to hear it because my team and I poured so much love for it. I am very blessed to be surrounded by talented people—my team and my label—who inspired me and guided me to figure out my own voice and sound,” she said.

“I learned a lot through this process especially from Michael (Pangilinan).”

“Sa Taas” is Pau’s follow-up single to “Used To Do” featuring rapper and music producer Delly Flay. The new track is now available in major digital music platforms, including iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube and Spotify.

Along with Young JV, Yeliee, and King Murph, Pau is one of the artists under ABS-CBN Music International’s new urban pop and hip-hop label Not So Famous (NSF). As a singer, she has already performed at a number of big events, including the successful 1MX Manila Concert in 2019.