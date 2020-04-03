Trending Now

“Star Magic artists help in fight against COVID-19”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“Star Magic artists help in fight against COVID-19”

Several artists of Star Magic, the talent management arm of ABS-CBN, have joined in the collective effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

Several artists of Star Magic, the talent management arm of ABS-CBN, have joined in the collective effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

Last March 24, “A Soldier’s Heart” actor Gerald Anderson showed up to personally hand out packed meals and water to soldiers on duty along the North Luzon Expressway during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

With the help of her family, “Love Thy Woman” actress Kim Chiu repacked and donated sacks of rice that benefitted 500 families in four barangays in Marikina.

“Darna” star Jane de Leon, for her part, helped repack and distribute goods to senior citizens in Cainta, Rizal, with the help of her family and barangay officials.

Meanwhile, stars Maja Salvador, Jake Cuenca, Pokwang, Ria Atayde, Elisse Joson, Pooh, and Michelle Vito were among those who donated free meals to health workers and other frontliners who continue to risk their lives while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro Manila and the entire Luzon, home to about half of the country’s 100 million people, is under lockdown until April 12. The Philippines as of Thursday, April 2, confirmed 2,633 cases of COVID-19, including 107 deaths and 51 recoveries.

Globally, coronavirus surpassed the 1 million mark with more than 52,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Related Posts

Back To Top