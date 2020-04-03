“Star Magic artists help in fight against COVID-19”

Several artists of Star Magic, the talent management arm of ABS-CBN, have joined in the collective effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

Last March 24, “A Soldier’s Heart” actor Gerald Anderson showed up to personally hand out packed meals and water to soldiers on duty along the North Luzon Expressway during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

LOOK: Gerald Anderson hands packed meals and water to soldiers on duty along North Luzon Expressway. pic.twitter.com/7LfqZqjG72 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) March 25, 2020

With the help of her family, “Love Thy Woman” actress Kim Chiu repacked and donated sacks of rice that benefitted 500 families in four barangays in Marikina.

Kim Chiu, together with her family members, packed and distributed rice to some 4 baranggays in Marikina City and benefited 500 families. pic.twitter.com/NfRrTcbjmZ — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) March 25, 2020

“Darna” star Jane de Leon, for her part, helped repack and distribute goods to senior citizens in Cainta, Rizal, with the help of her family and barangay officials.

Jane de Leon, with the help of her family and their baranggay, packed and distributed relief packs for Senior Citizens in Cainta, Rizal. pic.twitter.com/WPLP101aZ1 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, stars Maja Salvador, Jake Cuenca, Pokwang, Ria Atayde, Elisse Joson, Pooh, and Michelle Vito were among those who donated free meals to health workers and other frontliners who continue to risk their lives while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ria Atayde, Pooh and their friends cooked, packed and sent out meals to 100 doctors and personnel at FEU Hospital. Written on those food packs are appreciation messages for our frontliners. pic.twitter.com/84nPJAOrzR — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) March 25, 2020

LOOK: Lunch courtesy of Michelle Vito and Elisse Joson for the medical personnel of Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/1Woe66smLr — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) March 31, 2020

Metro Manila and the entire Luzon, home to about half of the country’s 100 million people, is under lockdown until April 12. The Philippines as of Thursday, April 2, confirmed 2,633 cases of COVID-19, including 107 deaths and 51 recoveries.

Globally, coronavirus surpassed the 1 million mark with more than 52,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University in the US.