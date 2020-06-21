“Star Magic artists share their experience doing their Love From Home lockdown portraits”

Celebrities reveal their home pictorial moments during the Love From Home grand launch last June 20

Last June 20, Star Magic held their Love From Home lockdown media launch which featured Kapamilya celebrities in an e-catalogue of their very personal portraits shot in their own homes using their personal concepts while doing home quarantine. Through this e-catalogue of lockdown portraits, Star Magic hopes to send out a message of love for self, for the arts, and for the family and fellow Kapamilyas worldwide. Some Star Magic talents candidly shared their personal experiences in front and behind the camera while working on their respective portraits.

Jericho Rosales

“I’m very notorious with Star Magic when it comes to submitting things. I tend to think a lot and I’m really a feelings guy, so when Star Magic asked me to submit this, I was okay. Pero tinamaan ako nung medyo down part, so I couldn’t move and I couldn’t be creative so I was the last one to submit and hindi ko ma-push yung sarili ko and I only had my phone with me. So what I did was puro selfies. Selfies na nasa banyo, nasa dressing room namin. I was basically going with what I was feeling so I was really talking to myself while I was shooting ng naka-selfie. Kumbaga the art of not making it look like a selfie, parang ganun. So I was extending my arm and cropping it. Naging contortionist ako. So it was kind of like a day in the life of an artist who needs to go out but is reluctant to go out but then instead he just stayed home, parang ganun yung concept. And then it worked. The challenge was real but it was accepted so pasado.”

Maymay Entrata

“Yung una na sinabi sa akin na mag-pictorial for e-catalogue excited ako kasi nakaka-challenge man yun. Tapos sabi ko, ‘Day, bukas buong araw na natin gawin kasi bale parang six na photo yung isi-send namin na best photos nga. Nag-ready na ako kinabukasan pero aguy ang hirap pala na ikaw lahat, ikaw ang director, ikaw [tagapili] ng konsepto, ikaw mag-ayos ng ilaw, nabuang talaga ako. Tapos naghanap ako kung saang puwesto ako kasi wala talagang makita man kaya ginamit ko ang fire exit, dun kami nag-glam glam, buang giyud doon. Thankful talaga ako sa cousins ko kasi ang haba ng pasensya nila at saka nakuha talaga nila yung shot na gusto ko at natapos kami 12 am. Buti na lang.

Maja Salvador

“Medyo nahirapan din kahit papaano kasi andito ako sa Palawan eh hindi ko naman bahay ito, nakikitira lang ako. So naisip ko paano kaya? Buti na lang yung sister ni Rambo (Nunez) mabait so nagpaalam ako, meron siyang magandang carpet, ginamit ko yung carpet niya. Tapos isip din ako kung anong magandang damit kasi hindi naman ako prepared magkaroon ng pictorial for the e-catalogue so yung assistant ko siya na yung naging stylist and then from there dun na ako nag-isip bigla kung ano yung konsepto. Tapos nanghihiram ako ng magandang camera kasi kung phone lang baka hindi maging maganda yung resulta. Buti na lang may family friend sila na photographer tapos kung gusto na lang daw, punta dito sa bahay nila. Siyempre isang matinding paalamanan na naman yun kasi siyempre lockdown, social distancing, ganyan. Pero nag-shoot naman siya ng naka-face mask and all. So naging maganda yung resulta kahit aura aura lang sa mga carpet at balcony.

Vina Morales

“Actually when they told me na gagawa ako for the e-catalogue ng sariling concept and I’d have to do it myself, sabi ko, ‘Ha, kaya kaya namin yun?’ It’s never happened before kasi sanay kami that we had stylists, makeup, and yung photographer and all that so inisip ko kung kakayanin ba. But then you know what, nakayanan namin. We had no choice actually. I didn’t have a hard time when it comes to makeup because I really do my own makeup and sa hair ako nahirapan sa kung ano bang concept ang gusto ko. But when they said glam look, wala naman akong magandang background. So I decided to take a photo at the back of my headboard (laughs) sa kama so nakatungtong ako, buti na lang may ring light ako and then meron din akong remote control so puwede na. Yung second look ko I wanted to make it fun and colorful so full of colors yung makeup ko tapos nakita ko na meron akong napaka colorful na blazer which I haven’t worn so I was lucky. Sa no makeup look, nagpatulong ako sa kasambahay namin so dun ko nagawa lahat, natapos ko lahat in two days and I got naman good reviews from my Star Magic family.”

Donny Pangilinan

“Feeling ko sobrang creative nung iba, parang hindi masyadong okay yung effort ko dito ah. Kasi wala rin akong professional camera sa bahay so ang ginamit ko cellphone. Pero ang cool part sa shoot namin yung younger sister ko ang nag-direct so kami lang dalawa yung nag-set up ng kahit ano. Sasabihin naman ng road manager ko kung okay na yun eh. So I just sent random photos and then sabi nila na okay naman. I shot one na naka long sleeves na parang going out look and one na naka-basketball jersey ako and then one na naka-mask para sakto sa quarantine look.”

Diego Loyzaga

“My mom was the photographer so it was hard because I had to direct my mom. We’d keep on trying different things. During lockdown I did a lot of Netflix and Call of Duty so that was our concept, I was calling on my phone or watching TV. And then I sent it to my handler and they said I had to have a glam shot. So we waited for the days na mas maluwag na and puwede na lumabas and we went down to QC to our house and I got an old jacket and a white shirt and we just put a sapin over a bed for a white background and hindi naman raunchy pero parang pa-muscles na shoot, whatever we could think of. We made it work naman.