“Star Magic opens enrollment for online workshops starting May 25”

Learn acting and other new skills the Star Magic way with their series of online workshops this year.

Earlier this week, ABS-CBN’s Star Magic announced it would be holding their workshop series online this year and will open enrollment starting May 25, Monday. Aside from their Kids, Teens & Adults acting workshops, they will also be offering Voice, Dance, Conversational Tagalog workshops as well as Advanced and Master Acting classes. Slots will be limited and all classes will be done using the Zoom application.

The Star Magic official Instagram account posted, “Heads up everyone! Here comes our 2020 Star Magic Online Workshops! Don’t miss the chance to be a Star Magic Workshopper!

Enrollment is on May 25 onwards.

LIMITED SLOTS ONLY!

Slots will be given in a first come, first served basis.

Note: All Workshops will be done using the Zoom.Us Application

See you there!”