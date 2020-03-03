“Star Magic to launch campaign in support of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal”

Star Magic artists took part in a campaign set to be launched soon.

ABS-CBN’s talent management arm, Star Magic, is set to officially launch a campaign in support of the Kapamilya network’s franchise renewal.

According to Star Magic, the campaign is part of their initiatives to engage their roster of stars in the media giant’s crusade to have its franchise renewed.

Among the Kapamilya celebrities who joined the campaign were Piolo Pascual, Bea Alonzo, Sam Milby, Yeng Constantino, and new ‘Darna’ star Jane de Leon.

Over the past couple of weeks, several Kapamilya celebrities expressed their solidarity with ABS-CBN by voicing out their support on social media and attending rallies and vigils including one organized by fans last Sunday, March 1.

ABS-CBN’s 25-year franchise is set to expire this year.