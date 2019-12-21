Star Wars Fans Are Ready to Risk It All After Seeing Babu Frick in The Rise of Skywalker

Cruise ship headed back to New Orleans after colliding with another ship The Carnival cruise ship damaged Friday in a collision with another Carnival vessel is on its way back to its home port in New Orleans, the cruise line said.

Homelessness rose 2.7% in 2019, driven by a surge in California, HUD says The homeless population in the US increased 2.7% this year largely because of a surge in unsheltered and chronically homeless individuals in California, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) said in a news release Friday.

Colleagues of doctor accused of killing patients by overprescribing pain medication sue hospital Nine nurses and a pharmacist who worked with a doctor accused of killing 25 people by overprescribing pain medication in Columbus, Ohio, are suing their previous employer for defamation and wrongful termination, according to a lawsuit.

Wisconsin governor turns down pardon request from 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers this week denied a pardon request from Brendan Dassey, who was featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."