Star Wars Fans Are Ready to Risk It All After Seeing Babu Frick in The Rise of Skywalker
Every Star Wars premiere comes with a tidal wave of opinions and opposition, but after The Rise of Skywalker I hope we can all agree on one thing: Babu Frik must be protected at all costs. The teeny droidsmith plays a vital role in the latest installment, and basically steals the show as soon as he makes his adorable debut. People on Twitter cannot get enough of this new character. They’re even willing to *gasp* ditch their allegiance to Baby Yoda for Babu Frik. To this Yoda, I am sorry.
Fun fact: Shirley Henderson, who plays Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films, is the voice behind little Babu Frik. She leaves me no choice but to stan! Keep reading for a few of the best memes and tweets about the tiny technological genius, and please consider petitioning Disney for another trilogy all about Babu Frik.