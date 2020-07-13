StarCompliance Expands Into Asia-Pacific Region And Names Quincy Tse Director Of APAC

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — StarCompliance , a leading provider of compliance software solutions, announced its expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) market to address the region’s unique growth opportunities and to better serve its expanding roster of regional clients. The STAR Platform is used in more than 83 countries and supports eight languages.

“StarCompliance has experienced tremendous growth in recent years,” remarked StarCompliance CEO Jennifer Sun. “By extending our presence in the APAC region—at a time when most companies are taking a wait-and-see approach, or even pulling back in the face of economic and regulatory uncertainty—we’re confident we can use our considerable expertise to help our APAC clients address an ever-evolving financial compliance landscape.”

Star’s global clients represent a wide range of financial service disciplines—including asset managers, investment banks, broker dealers, PE firms, insurance companies, and stock exchanges. The company’s mission is to make compliance simple and easy by helping financial firms meet the challenges of regulatory compliance. Star’s employee conflicts of interest software is scalable and easy-to-use for employees at all levels of an organization—compliance professionals, employee supervisors, and end users—and helps organizations reduce risk, gain efficiencies, and drive adoption around their employee compliance programs.

Star has appointed Quincy Tse to lead the new APAC practice area. Tse, who is well known for his ability to grow market share for companies specializing in financial and analytics software, most recently served as Director of Special Projects at Foxconn Technology Group, a Fortune Global 500 company. Prior to that role, he delivered transformative results at Ipreo Debtdomain, a leading provider of web-based systems for loan syndication. In his seven years at Debtdomain, Tse expanded APAC revenue by more than five times and propelled Debtdomain into the dominant provider of capital markets loan syndication software in the region.

Tse commented: “I’m excited to help lead this new chapter in Star’s growth story. We’re already working with some of the top banks in the region, and see strong potential for further growth here. Regulators are increasingly focused on uncovering financial crime, and Star offers a unique product that simplifies the compliance management process and mitigates risk.”

To learn more about StarCompliance, visit www.starcompliance.com or email info@starcompliance.com .