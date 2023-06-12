StarHub launches Mobile Threat Defence solution to shield enterprises from mobile security threats

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — StarHub today launched its Mobile Threat Defence (MTD) solution to address the increasing threat of mobile security breaches encountered by enterprises. The MTD solution, powered by Zimperium MTD’s mobile security platform, uses machine learning to protect mobile devices, apps and data against known and unknown threats.

StarHub’s MTD identifies zero-day malware and the latest mobile threats with accuracy, providing users with real-time, on-device protection against attacks. It does not require a network connection, cloud-based sandbox or signatures, ensuring consistent protection even when the device is offline.

Built with a privacy-first approach, the solution enables secure BYOD device management without compromising user data. Its management console provides real-time insights, letting enterprises focus on critical areas. Automated actions respond to and remediates threats efficiently.

StarHub’s MTD solution provides enterprises with peace of mind with the following protection:

Unsecure Wi-Fi networks – Protect the device against Rogue Access Points (RAP) and man-in-the-middle (MITMS) to steal data and deliver targeted exploits to compromise the device.

– Protect the device against Rogue Access Points (RAP) and man-in-the-middle (MITMS) to steal data and deliver targeted exploits to compromise the device. Mobile Phishing – Protect against phishing via text/messaging apps that attempts to steal credentials and deliver targeted exploits.

– Protect against phishing via text/messaging apps that attempts to steal credentials and deliver targeted exploits. Unsafe Apps – Protect against malicious apps that can create fraud, steal information and deliver device exploits.

– Protect against malicious apps that can create fraud, steal information and deliver device exploits. Device attacks – Protect against device being fully compromised such as when a user uses outdated OS versions.

Enterprises can choose from two MTD options:

The basic solution, a mobile app, is included as part of the enterprise mobile bundle. It is also available as a value-added service (VAS), allowing StarHub Enterprise Postpaid Mobile subscribers to sign up for real-time device protection at a minimal cost per month. The solution is also available for enterprises as a standalone solution. This features an advanced cloud-native management zConsole to enable administrators to manage policies, monitor threats and mitigate mobile risks.

In 2021, StarHub announced a 24- or 36-month mobile device leasing plan for enterprises that covers repairs, pick-up and return services, and courtesy device loans during repairs. It is now providing enterprise mobile clients with MTD as an added benefit.

“With mobile security threats on the rise, enterprises need to be proactive in protecting their assets and data. StarHub MTD solution provides a reliable and effective way for enterprises to safeguard their mobile devices and networks against known and unknown threats. Our partnership with Zimperium enables us to offer a comprehensive and scalable solution that addresses the unique security needs of our enterprise clients,” said Alex Low, Head of Enterprise Mobility, Enterprise Business Group of StarHub.

“We are excited to partner with StarHub to offer Zimperium’s Mobile-First Security Platform to their enterprise clients. Leveraging mobile-native innovation, our MTD solution provides risk visibility and protects mobile endpoints and apps so StarHub clients can access enterprise data securely. In today’s hybrid work environment, it is essential for enterprises to have a comprehensive solution like StarHub MTD to protect their customers and network,” said Akhil Bhutani, General Manager of Zimperium’s APJ business.

For more information about StarHub MTD, please visit www.starhub.com/mtd.

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver to corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics. We are committed to conducting our business in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. Listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX iEdge SG ESG Leaders and Transparency Indices and included in ESG-focused FTSE4Good Index Series. StarHub is ranked as the world’s most sustainable Wireless Telecommunications Service Provider and Singapore’s most sustainable Telco, in Corporate Knights Global 100. Find us at www.starhub.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.