StarHub Launches Partnership with Workato to Streamline Onboarding Automation for Customers

StarHub and Workato will expand their suite of enterprise automation software solutions and collaborate on a future of work solution to automate and streamline onboarding processes.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — StarHub , a leading homegrown Singapore telecommunications, entertainment, and digital services company, today announced a partnership with Workato , the leading enterprise automation platform, to tap on the power of Workato’s platform to create frictionless integration-led automation experiences for customers. According to Workato’s Automation Index 2022 , the global use of automation has doubled year on year since 2020, and the growing demand for workplace automation in Singapore is one of the key drivers of this partnership between StarHub and Workato.

The report found 66 percent of organizations now having five or more departments deploying automation, and HR automation processes such as onboarding continues to see high growth in organizations globally. Gartner projects a 23 percent increase in the global market for low-code/no-code technologies, propelled by the needs of business-driven automation. Under the terms of the partnership, StarHub and Workato’s shared customers will enjoy the following benefits:

Streamline onboarding processes by orchestrating device provisioning, management, and security control systems

Build and manage automation workflows easily using Workato’s low-code/no-code platform

Simplify day-to-day operations by integrating different technology solutions and SaaS applications to prevent fragmentation

Reduce time needed to carry out mission-critical business process integrations and speed up innovation by eliminating manual work

“Our partnership with Workato brings together deep industry knowledge and automation expertise across cloud and on-prem apps. Unified and secured network connectivity are essential in the integration of digital technology to outcome process, operational and collaboration transformation. What remains key is the ability to rethink traditional operating models, evaluate options for streamlined communications and cross-functional engagements to become more agile and resilient as an overall business towards an evolving environment and when growth opportunities present themselves,” said Chris Chan, Head of StarHub Enterprise Digital Services. “Workato is a hyper-automation platform that is open, enterprise-grade and easy to use. Together with StarHub, we can empower both businesses and IT users to quickly automate processes that are secured, robust, reliable and high performance. This is the most effective and recommended recipe for success”.

“Low-code automation platforms are in high demand by organizations looking to transform business processes and win outcomes,” said Allan Teng, Founder and Managing Director of Workato, Asia Pacific and Japan. “In the backdrop of an economic downturn and the breakneck speed at which the business landscape evolves, organizations are looking to simplify day-to-day operations to speed up innovation and adapt to new environments. We are excited to grow our partnership with StarHub to deliver a more simplified automation experience for customers.”

To date, StarHub and Workato have jointly onboarded a new customer, CloudCover, a subsidiary under leading public cloud solutions provider ST Telemedia Cloud. CloudCover is a cloud-native solutions company dedicated to enabling seamless collaboration between developers and IT teams. With Workato’s integration-led automation, CloudCover is streamlining its day-to-day operations and transforming key business processes to increase productivity and efficiencies across the organization. The comprehensive automation and integration capabilities of the Workato Platform will also ease the data migration efforts once CloudCover’s merger with ST Telemedia Cloud is finalized.

In addition to the new suite of enterprise automation software solutions, StarHub and Workato will also be collaborating on a hyper-automated mobile device management platform which will automate and streamline onboarding processes. Combining StarHub’s market presence and reach with Workato’s expertise in integration-led automation, this partnership will provide small, medium and large enterprises in Singapore greater access to easy-to-use and affordable hyperautomation platforms.

About StarHub



StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital services. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver to corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics. We are committed to conducting our business in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. Listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX iEdge SG ESG Leaders and Transparency Indices and included in ESG-focused FTSE4Good Index Series. StarHub is ranked as the world’s most sustainable Wireless Telecommunications Service Provider and Singapore’s most sustainable Telco, in Corporate Knights Global 100.

For more information, visit www.starhub.com or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube

About Workato