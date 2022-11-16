StarHub simplifies SD-WAN migration with cost-effective solutions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — StarHub today launches the Managed SD-WAN value series of simple and cost-effective solutions for a fast, resilient, flexible, and secure enterprise network in the hybrid era.

Created for enterprises migrating from traditional wide area network (WAN) or multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) to achieve digital agility, the simple and cost-effective solutions come with internet connectivity services and an efficient managed software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) service based on best practices.

The demand for connectivity became even more pronounced following COVID-19. Enterprises need to provide reliable and secure access to corporate network (including data centres, cloud, SaaS applications, or the Internet) for applications, data and other resources for staff working from home or remote locations.

Traditional networks backhauling traffic from the cloud and branch offices to the head office resulted in latency, inconsistent application performance, and higher risk of exposure to cyber threats. This translates to loss of productivity and operational disruptions.

“In today’s post-pandemic business environment, enterprises need to provide fast, flexible and secure access to corporate networks for remote workers and sites. StarHub’s Managed SD-WAN value series developed in partnership with Cisco Meraki is the answer to this uncompromised connectivity need. Companies operating in multiple locations can build an intelligent enterprise-grade network on a secure overlay using cost-efficient broadband underlay instead of MPLS,” said Sander Veraar, Vice President of Product Management, Enterprise Business Group, StarHub.

“As organisations and users become more distributed, the demand for anywhere, anytime access to applications and services has become critical. Traditional network architectures are no longer fit to handle the workloads of a cloud-first organisation. We’re excited to work with StarHub to deliver next-generation Managed SD-WAN solutions to power on-demand, uninterrupted and secure connectivity for all enterprises in Singapore,” said Andy Lee, Managing Director, Cisco Singapore and Brunei.

Enabling digital transformation

StarHub’s Managed SD-WAN value series will enable enterprises in their digital transformation journey. The solutions transform the corporate network by adding application aware dynamic routing, providing visibility into application traffic and performance, improving availability and efficiency, and simplifying branch deployments.

Key benefits include:

Easy deployment over the internet makes it cost effective and simple to integrate with managed Wi-Fi or managed LAN.

makes it cost effective and simple to integrate with managed Wi-Fi or managed LAN. Optimised traffic flows across all available connections results in improved performance for users and their applications.

across all available connections results in improved performance for users and their applications. Best practice adoption lets enterprises confidently migrate to next generation SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) architectures, and deploy and operate network based on service level agreements (SLAs). This reduces migration risks and lowers operational costs.

lets enterprises confidently migrate to next generation SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) architectures, and deploy and operate network based on service level agreements (SLAs). This reduces migration risks and lowers operational costs. Application traffic and performance visibility provides intelligence that gives IT teams into their network and lets them enhance security posture when needed.

provides intelligence that gives IT teams into their network and lets them enhance security posture when needed. Built-in security to ensure safeguarding of traffic with secure encrypted overlay, basic anti-DDoS features, network segmentation and zone-based stateful firewa ll.

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver to corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics. We are committed to conducting our business in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. Listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX iEdge SG ESG Leaders and Transparency Indices and included in ESG-focused FTSE4Good Index Series. StarHub is ranked as the world’s most sustainable Wireless Telecommunications Service Provider and Singapore’s most sustainable Telco, in Corporate Knights Global 100. Find us at www.starhub.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.