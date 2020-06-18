“Stars implore fans to be even more cautious during GCQ”

It was just last June 1, 2020 when the government officially implemented the shift from enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine, where rules and social distancing protocols are partly at ease.

While people adjusting to the new normal is still taking place, It is best to not be complacent about the situation especially that the battle against coronavirus has not been won yet.

Aware of the platform they have, stars, since the beginning of the pandemic, have implored fans to remain extra cautious during this GCQ.