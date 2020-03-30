“Stars keep their “pet” Kapamilyas under quarantine, too”

It has been two weeks since the enhanced quarantine was implemented, when everyone is required to stay indoors to control the spread of #COVID-19.
Currently, everyone is just making the most of their time at home amidst this crisis. Some took this opportunity to learn new things and gain more knowledge while others are just enjoying the company of their families—and of course, their pets.
Looks like our favorite Kapamilya stars are having fun bonding with their baby. Check out how cute they all are—HERE: