“STARS STAYING HOME: Echo and wife Kim welcome us to their beautiful home”

Jericho Rosales, who’s also known as Echo in and out of showbiz, gave his Mommy Rose a house and later built a home for him and his wife of five years, Kim Jones .



The couple’s three-story beach-inspired abode sits on a 1,000 square-meter property that he bought back in 2006 and is situated in an exclusive village in Quezon City, where fellow showbiz stars Kim Chiu and Claudine Barretto also live.



The now 40-year-old actor and eternal heartthrob gave fans a virtual tour of his dream house, as well as the story of his early struggles and eventual successes in the February 2016 issue of StarStudio magazine, where he shared the tough times he’d been through.

After surpassing various life challenges, Echo finally obtained the house he always wanted. Want to have an EXCLUSIVE virtual tour of Echo’s dream abode? Click HERE: