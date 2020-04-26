“#StarsAtHome: Pacman opens doors of his Forbes Park mansion”

Flashback to September 2015, Manny let StarStudio into his mansion found at the posh Forbes Park subdivision in Makati City, and talked about his hard, long journey to victory.

While growing up in General Santos City in South Cotabato, Manny worked to provide for his family, along with his brothers who were also no strangers to shouldering responsibilities.

Now, the family has also found a home—or homes!—in Metro Manila, one of which the senator and sportsman opened for the feature. His sprawling properties are a testament to his hard work and sacrifices in life. This is different from the house they are staying in during the quarantine period, however, which Manny’s wife Jinkee found a perfect time to teach their children Mary and Queenie some household chores, like doing the laundry. Jinkee shared on Instagram: “Habang naka-quarantine, tinuruan namin ang mga girls kung paano maglaba! Happy ako sa mga anak ko dahil masunurin sila at gusto rin nilang matutunan ang paglalaba.“

Photo from Instagram (jinkeepacquiao)

From being a fish vendor to becoming The People’s Champ and one of the country’s most beloved icons, Manny shows that it is possible to succeed despite the challenges. Proof? His fabulous Forbes Park Mansion. Exclusive photos and story HERE .

This article was originally published in September 2015 on StarStudio Magazine