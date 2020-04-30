“#StarsStayingHome: Robi discovers new things to do—to be better”

Having parents who are both senior citizens had prompted Robi Domingo to go back to their family house in Quezon City amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 30-year-old Pinoy Big Brother alumnus left his house in Pasig City, and joined his brother to look after their parents, as well as their grandmother who is in her 90s.

What is it like to stay home during quarantine for someone like Robi who got used to working nonstop in Manila?