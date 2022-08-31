Starstreet Precinct and emmaAparty Present “Star．Moon．Bunny” for Mid-Autumn Festival-Lunar-Peace-and-Serenity-.JPG

Indulge in a Starry Reward Programme to Enjoy up to a 34% Rebate

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2022 – The Mid-Autumn Festival, which is on Saturday, 10 September this year, is an occasion for joyful reunions with family and friends when the moon is believed to be at its fullest and brightest throughout the year. Whether you’re looking for a place for an upbeat get-together or a soul-satisfying moon-gazing getaway, Starstreet Precinct is the place to be! In collaboration with Taiwanese illustration brand emmaAparty, Starstreet Precinct proudly presents its inspirational “Star．Moon．Bunny” installations from now until 12 September 2022. Join emmaAparty’s iconic rabbit character series “Bah-pau” (肉包) and the exclusive new “Star Rabbit” (星兔), an edition tailor-made for Starstreet Precinct as they guide you to explore three enchanted spots for dreamy moon-gazing, with colourful moon and star decorations adding to the magical atmosphere.

Yet more lunar surprises await you, including a Starry Reward Program to redeem a Matchali x esca handcrafted molten matcha and hojicha vegan mooncakes box set and HK$50 shopping voucher upon designated spending at Starstreet Precinct merchants. Don’t miss the opportunity to also solve the Mid-Autumn riddles on Starstreet Precinct’s Instagram for the chance to take home your own “Bah-pau” mementos!

An amazing experience of moonlit moments awaits you in a truly one-of-a-kind Mid-Autumn celebration!

Discover Adorable Moon-Gazing Scenes with Taiwanese Bunnies “Bah-pau” and the Exclusive New “Star Rabbit”

Created by Taiwanese artist Emma Lin in 2009, emmaAparty combines the artist’s name with “A” for “Animals” and “party”, which together represent the joy and childlike innocence of the artist’s cute animal illustrations. emmaAparty’s signature rabbit character, “Bah-pau” (肉包), is now widely loved for her wicked yet adorable facial expressions and sharp sense of humour. For a unique Mid-Autumn Festival at Starstreet Precinct, the “Bah-pau” series is welcoming its newest member, “Star Rabbit”, who has been designed exclusively with star and moon elements and named in honour of Starstreet Precinct – the perfect addition to this vibrant cultural neighbourhood!

Come discover the “Star．Moon．Bunny” installations, where five “Bah-pau” bunnies are busy gazing at the moon in their own mischievous style and are sure to prompt smiles and laughter from everyone! Giggle your way to all three installations while enjoying beautiful views of the moon!

The Five “Bah-pau” Rabbits in Three Delightful Moon-Gazing Scenes Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street “Lunar Peace and Serenity” “Star Rabbit” (星兔), the new character exclusive to Starstreet Precinct, is cuddling a bright star and sitting beside a huge, illuminated moon, giving the whole scene a golden glow of contentment. Take a photo with Star Rabbit for a highly Instagrammable snapshot and a gorgeous moment of serenity. Sometimes just gazing at the moon and stars is all you need for an experience of profound peace! Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street “Don’t Look at Me, Look Up” An ethereal light scene festooned with dozens of coloured LED globes and shiny star-shaped ornaments is forming a glowing canopy for a restful Mid-Autumn stroll. Bathed in this spectacular lighting, the “Rabbit Pointing at the Sky” (指天兔) (left) and “Rabbit Watching the Moon” (望月兔) (right) seem to speak in unison: “Don’t look at me, look at the moon and stars! They’re so bright and beautiful!” Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street “The Idle Chatterers” As you walk up the slope to Star Street, another gorgeous LED light canopy awaits, with an illuminated full moon dangling in the middle. As you get closer, you’ll discover “Rabbit Pulling a Face” (鬼臉兔) (left) and “Rabbit Unwilling to Go to Work” (不想上班兔) (right), both of whom are sitting together in such a laid-back posture, it’s obvious what they’re saying: “Why can’t we be as free as the moon? I don’t want to go to work tomorrow.” “Me neither.”

Starry Reward Programme Offers Moonlit Surprises for Everyone

Starstreet Precinct is home to a broad array of vibrant restaurants and bars as well as galleries and boutiques. Embark on an authentic day-to-night journey of unique style and taste in the Precinct’s secluded streets before visiting the lovely bunnies! From now until 12 September, the Starry Reward Programme offers festive shopping surprises for everyone! Shoppers can redeem a Matchali x esca mooncake box set worth HK$360 and an extra HK$50 shopping voucher upon HK$1,200 same-day electronic spending at Starstreet Precinct merchants after 6pm. These delicious mooncakes are available in boxes of four, and each box contains two of each flavour – lovingly handmade molten Matcha Almond and Hojicha Sesame mooncakes, prepared without preservatives and totally vegetarian-friendly.

Shoppers can also earn HK$50 shopping vouchers upon eligible spending of HK$300 or above. May your Mid-Autumn Festival be filled with sweet pleasures!

Unmissable Riddle Contest and “Bah-pau” Memento Giveaway on Instagram

After a satisfying shopping and culinary spree with lots of cute snapshots, challenge yourself to solve some traditional Mid-Autumn riddles! Starstreet Precinct is launching a digital Riddle Contest on Instagram where you will have the chance to win fabulous “Bah-pau” gift sets including puzzles and cushions. Stay tuned for more details on Starstreet Precinct’s Instagram!





Starstreet Precinct x emmaAparty “Star ． Moon ． Bunny” Festive Display Details



Date: From now until 12 September 2022



Location: Starstreet Precinct (Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street)

Starry Reward Programme Details



Redemption Period: From now until 12 September 2022



Redemption Time: 12pm – 10pm



Redemption Location: Redemption Booth outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street

Details:



Same-day Electronic Spending Rewards Extra Rewards after 6pm HK$300 – $1,199 HK$50 Starstreet Precinct Shopping Voucher N/A HK$1,200 or above 1 set of Matchali x esca: Molten Matcha & Hojicha Mooncakes (4 pieces in 1 box) (original price at HK$360) HK$50 Starstreet Precinct Shopping Voucher

*Terms and conditions apply.

Instagram Riddle Contest Details



Date: 4 to 7 September 2022



Details: Stay tuned to Starstreet Precinct’s Instagram

