Starstreet Precinct Celebrates Sustainable Easter with “Refresh. Easter. Bunny” Art Installation in Collaboration with emmaAparty and Fashion Clinic image-1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 March 2023 – Hop into the Easter holidays this year with Starstreet Precinct, Hong Kong’s premier lifestyle destination, which will be introducing emmaAparty Bah Pau (肉包) bunny rabbits sprawled across the neighbourhood for the festive season.

From 28 March to 16 April 2023, this joyful collaboration will bring back the beloved rabbit installations that first appeared at Starstreet Precinct during Mid-Autumn Festival 2022. This time, the reusable bunny installations will return but dressed up in spring outfits from Fashion Clinic, using colourful and spring-themed textures with knit and crochet made from upcycled materials. The decorations will give shoppers wandering through the vibrant neighbourhood wonderful photo opportunities, while showcasing Starstreet Precinct’s commitment to sustainable development through recycling materials and promoting eco-friendly brands.

The installations represent Starstreet Precinct’s commitment to sustainability by recycling materials and promoting eco-friendly brands and practices. And the fun doesn’t stop there! Visitors can get creative on social media with an Instagram filter game featuring Bah Pau at Starstreet Precinct. It’s the perfect way to have fun and interactions with the beloved emmaAparty rabbits while celebrating in Starstreet Precinct’s ever-evolving community filled with restaurants, shops and gorgeous decorations.

Driven by Sustainability

emmaAparty was created by a Taiwanese artist Emma Lin in 2009, with the goal of creating personified animals, like the Bah Pau, to bring everyone back to their childhood and evoke a nostalgic sense of joy and happiness.

Fashion Clinic is a design collective founded by a group of fashion designers with a mutual vision to explore the possibilities of sustainability in textiles. Its dynamic Wardrobe Awakening Service involves the three “Rs” of fashion sustainability – Repair, Refresh and Redesign. This eco-friendly system allows room to “heal the industry, heal the closet and heal hearts”.

Together, emmaAparty and Fashion Clinic create a unique and sustainable campaign for everyone to celebrate! By upcycling emmaAparty’s rabbit characters and dressing them up in sustainable outfits from Fashion Clinic, this initiative is a reflection of both brands’ commitment to sustainability, as it involves repurposing and breathing new life into existing materials to create fresh and unique designs. Plus, they are absolutely adorable – and utterly stylish, might we add!

Photo Time!

Whether you’re a regular visitor of Starstreet Precinct or a first time visitor to this lively neighbourhood – you won’t want to miss the adorable bunnies on display! Friends, families, colleagues and couples are invited to gather at this vibrant space to take photos with Bah Pau.

Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street Enter the Precinct via Queen’s Road East, which is within a short walking distance from MTR Wan Chai and Admiralty stations. Once you’ve arrived at this bunny-tastic location, you’ll find yourself first at the lower level where rabbits await. Bah Pau sits on a colourful carpet with twinkling lights that will surely catch your attention upon first glance. Strike a pose here with the whimsical dapper-dressed character and its Easter egg companion. Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street Next, scoot towards the wooden deck and illuminated benches where two very stylish bunnies show off their cool ensembles that are bright and beautiful. Both holding onto their beautifully decorated Easter eggs, be sure to snap a picture in between them to get that perfect social media shot. Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street Walk up the slope — and perhaps stop by for lunch or dinner at one of the magnificent eateries on the way — to find another striking rabbit installation ideal for your next gram. You’ll find several furry companions sitting round the table on the upper deck giving ample opportunity to “say cheese” and get that pic, while admiring their chic outfits!





Digital Bunny Game – S tarstreet Precinct Easter Run

Don’t forget about the Instagram filter game starring a digital Bah Pau on social media to take with you wherever you go! Join the Easter race with Bah Pau to help Bah Pau jump over the obstacles at Starstreet Precinct by blinking your eyes.

Free Parking Promotion

Starstreet Precinct has also prepared free parking rewards for diners and shoppers. Starting on 1 April 2023, shoppers can enjoy 3 hours of free parking at Pacific Place upon cumulative same-day electronic spending of HKD500 any time in the day, or HKD300 after 5 pm on the same day at designated Starstreet Precinct, Pacific Place and Three Pacific Place’s merchants.

Starstreet Precinct x emmaAparty “Refresh. Easter. Bunny” Festive Display Details

Date: From 28 March until 16 April 2023

Location: Starstreet Precinct (Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street)

Free Parking Promotion Details

Redemption Period: From 1 April 2023 until further notice

Redemption Locations & Service Hours:



Location Time Pacific Place L1 Concierge Desk 10:00am to midnight Pacific Place L2 Concierge Desk 10:00am to 10:00pm

Details:



Same-day Electronic Spending Rewards HKD500 3 hours of free parking HKD300 (after 5 pm)

*Each receipt must be worth HKD100 or more. A maximum of 3 hours of free parking at Pacific Place will be offered to each car per day on a first-come-first-served basis upon parking lot availability. This promotion does not include parking at Three Pacific Place. Other terms and conditions apply.

Digital Bunny Game – S tarstreet Precinct Easter Run Details

Date: From 28 March until 16 April 2023



Details: https://www.instagram.com/ar/1998835233827837/

Official website: www.starstreet.com.hk



IG: @starstreethk



FB: starstreet



