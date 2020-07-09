“StarStudio: Loisa and Ronnie, A Fantastic Love Story”

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, who are known together as LoiNie, make one of the most promising and exciting love teams in showbiz today.

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, who are known together as LoiNie, make one of the most promising and exciting love teams in showbiz today.

Nineteen-year-old Loisa first captured our hearts in 2014 via Pinoy Big Brother: All In , the fifth season of the hit reality TV show, in which she was dubbed as the “Talented Darling of Parañaque.” Though she didn’t make it to the final Big Four, the singer/dancer/actress has proven in her subsequent projects that she has what it takes to be in showbiz. That same year, she costarred with her fellow ex-PBB housemates in the teleserye, Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita. Later on, she became part of It’s Showtime ’s girl group, GirlTrends.

As for 22 year-old Ronnie, he joined showbiz in 2015 as a member of It’s Showtime ’s all-male group, Hashtags. The following year, he released his first single under One Music PH titled Love at Website, which made its way to the Top 30 of the songwriting competition Himig Handog’s P-Pop Love Songs. In that same year, Ronnie costarred in two movies in Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2016: Vince, Kath and James (alongside Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto) and Seklusyon (directed by Erik Matti). In 2017, he became part of the primetime drama series, A Love to Last .

How LoiNie Began

Loisa and Ronnie recall to StarStudio.ph on a recent photo shoot and interview that they first met on the set of It’s Showtime and then they became friends. One day, after the show, he mustered enough charm and courage to ask her to share a meal together.

“Inaya ko siya kumain, sabi ko kain lang kami.” Ronnie says. He looks admiringly at Loisa, who then chimes in, “First time ko rin ’yun na may kasamang kumain, na kaming dalawa lang.”

Loisa goes on sharing how she felt about her cohost’s invitation. “Mabait naman si Ronnie,” she beams. “Wala namang reason para hindian.” She then grins. “Di ko rin alam kung bakit ako pumayag. Siguro kung iba ’yun, di rin ako papayag. Pero dahil si Ronnie ’yun, pumayag ako.”

When asked about what they love most about each other, Loisa makes a revelation. “Crush ko ’yan si Ronnie, dati pa,” she says, giggling. “Bago pa lang ako mag GirlTrends. ’Yung normal na crush lang, ‘di ko naman ine-expect na magiging close kami.”

For his part, Ronnie confesses that he loves how jologs and simple Loisa is: “Totoo siya sa sarili niya,” he says, grinning. “Sweet. Kung paano siya jologs. Simple lang siya.”

And although they deny on record that they’re actually together, it’s very evident that they have something really special going on between them. Action speaks louder than words, as the saying goes, especially when that action is captured on camera and posted on social media for everyone to see and comment about.

In May 29, Ronnie posted a photo on Instagram showing how close he is to Loisa with this caption: “Ang akin habang buhay na.” To which Loisa reacted in the comments section. “Na-panis ang I love you.”

The next day, it was Loisa’s turn to express how she feels for Ronnie, whom she called in the caption: “Bebeh of my life.”

Love is in the Air

When it comes to special moments together, the two had shared a very memorable time in Batangas. It was a trip they would surely remember and treasure.

And just like any blooming romantic relationship, LoiNie looks into the future together and make a promise to each other. Loisa says she wants to make sure that Ronnie will be able to keep his promise, so she asks him to imagine looking back on this interview 5 years from now. “Beh, siguraduhin mo ’yang promise mo ngayon kasi ita-tag ko talaga ’to sa ’yo,” she sweetly reminds him.

Ronnie then confidently declares, “Magtiwala lang sa isa’t-isa. Promise ko sa kanya na lagi lang ako sa tabi niya.”

And Loisa announces, “‘Di kami mawawala sa tabi ng isa’t-isa. Hanggang kailan.”

Coincidently, LoiNie’s theme song is Rey Valera’s “Kahit Maputi na Ang Buhok Ko”.

Although their dreams of traveling quite differ, these two love-struck young stars sure have a goal set out. “Gusto ko siyang isama sa ’min, sa LA,” says Ronnie, referring to the city of Los Angeles in the U.S. “Kasi meron akong bahay do’n ’tapos gusto ko siyang makapunta do’n. Pupunta kami sa Six Flags, Universal, Disneyland.”

But since Loisa doesn’t have a US Visa yet, she says she’d love to go instead to Siargao with Ronnie.

Fantastica Christmas

As Christmas is just around the corner, we talk about gifts and gift-giving. Loisa admits it’s hard to think of a gift for Ronnie this Christmas because she feels that he already has everything he needs.

But when it comes to gifts that they intend to give each other in the future, they have quite surprising revelations. “Sabi ko kasi sa kanya kapag tapos na ’yung bahay niya, bibigyan ko siya ng aso—’yung Saint Bernard.” Loisa beams.

For his part, Ronnie goes for something bigger. “Gusto ko siya bilhan ng sasakyan,” he says. “’Yung top-down na Mazda MX5. Kaso nga lang sabi ko sa kanya, pagka-sure na namin ’yung isa’t-isa, na nando’n sa stage na kami na ’yung 7-8 years na kaming magkasama.”

Meantime, Loisa and Ronnie are thrilled to be part of the movie Fantastica, along with Vice Ganda, Dingdong Dantes, Richard Gutierrez, Bela Padilla, Jaclyn Jose, and two other big love teams, Mayward and DonKiss. It is Star Cinema’s entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018.

In Fantastica, Loisa plays the role of Princess Raponselya, who lives in the fantasy world of Fantastica, which explains why she wears big and heavy hair. On the other hand, Ronnie plays Vice Ganda’s brother Dax, whom he describes as a bad boy.

When asked about what it was like working with their popular costars, Loisa says she’s awed by their kindness. “Si Ate Bela kasi nakasama ko na siya before sa My Dear Heart,” she points out. “Ang first time kong maka-trabaho do’n, sila Mayward, DonKiss, Dingdong, Richard, Miss Jaclyn. Sila lang ’yung bago kong naka-trabaho.”

Loisa and Ronnie marvel at how fun it was working on the set that they felt they weren’t making a movie at all. They assure us that it’s the same fun that moviegoers will experience in watching Fantastica.

“Nasanay na tayong laging pinapanood si Vice Ganda every Christmas,” she says. “Talagang siya ’yung inaabangan. Kaya dapat talagang panoorin ang Fantastica kasi ngayong Pasko dapat nagbibigay tayo ng saya sa mga tao. Deserve nila maging masaya.”