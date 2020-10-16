Starving woman locked by husband in toilet for over a year rescued

A 35-year-old woman who was held captive by her own husband inside a small, cramped toilet has been rescued by authorities in Haryana, India.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was found in very poor condition after around one and a half years of captivity, as per Hindustan Times yesterday, Oct. 15.

It was reported that in the time she spent living in such unhygienic and dire condition, she was not fed right and was not given enough drinking water.

The woman, a mother of three, had been starving for days when she was found in Rishpur Village of Panipat district, according to the report.

The district’s women protection officer, Rajni Gupta, along with a team of officials from Panipat’s women and child welfare department, found the victim after receiving a report of her condition.

“She was so weak that she could not even walk; she ate 8 chapattis (unleavened flatbread), when we gave her food,” Gupta was quoted as saying.

The husband, identified as Naresh Kumar, claimed that his wife had mental health issues, although he could not produce any document concerning her treatment, according to the report.

The woman was also able to answer questions asked by the team and properly identified her family members. Police said they will consult a doctor regarding her mental health.

The victim has been married to Kumar for 17 years. A case was registered against the husband, who has since been arrested. Ian Biong /ra

