Stary Offers Work-from-home Jobs to Support Users

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The online reading & writing leading company Stary, has taken actions to offer a great number of work-from-home jobs for people suffering income loss during the pandemic. The pioneer has granted over 6 million revenue to users who write online stories on Dreame and will boost investment on bringing more authors and stories.

Join 10,000+ Storytellers in Monetizing Your Writing

Online writing can be an excellent opportunity for people who haven’t discovered their talent for writing. Story enthusiasts come up with creative ideas and put them online, and Stary provides a way for people to monetize their writings. The sub-brand of Stary, Dreame, attracts over 10 thousand storytellers who take writing story as a part-time/full-time job and get handsome remunerations from Dreame.

Writing Contest

Stary holds writing contests in different genres without entry fees to urge users to give their first foray. The Multi-professional Billionaire Writing Contest is held on Dreame from APRIL 1 to JUNE 30, 2020. Meanwhile, Swordystory, the other sub-brand, is hosting a Fantastic Life Writing Contest from MARCH 4 to JUNE 2, 2020, aiming to gather more stories in the genres of fantasy, doomsday, paranormal urban, and gaming. Besides the contests, all kinds of writing challenges/activities are held to lead users across the threshold of the writing industry.



Writing Contests on Stary

Top Prize up to $5,000 & Lucrative Royalties

Eligible participants of the writing activities would get up to $5,000 prize. The more authors write, the more they are likely to earn. Authors can write and get paid without any restrictions on their work time and workplace. The royalties keep rolling in as the authors’ stories start to draw readers through Pay to Read program. With the help of the Payment and Clearing System, authors can see clearly how their incomes accumulate.

More Adaptation Opportunities with 20,000,000+ Readers

Marketing support is what makes a story succeed. Stary has served more than 150 thousand books to reach over 20 million readers. Authors also have opportunities to have their stories published physically and adapted to audio-book, interactive story and game, etc. which support their stories with content monetization.

“We have learned that many have lost their jobs or experienced an income decrease because of the coronavirus, so we hope to do something to help our authors increase their income and continue to pursue their writing dreams.” Samuel Law, CEO of Stary said, “Authors are always our priority, and besides the awards and bonuses, they can benefit more from our efforts to promote the stories. They can be full time authors and receive royalties from Stary every month.”

With the booming development, Dreame aims to shape itself into not only a writing and reading platform, but also a platform facilitating authors to pursue a rosier life and realize their dreams, and the pandemic won’t stop them from working on it.

About Stary

STARY is a private equity firm based in Singapore, owning two subsidiary reading platforms: Dreame and Swordystory. It strives to build online platforms where information technologies are applied to enable novel lovers to write, read and share great content, and to provide practical solutions to help business partners and writers achieve content monetization. After initiating preparatory work in 2016, Dreame was officially launched in August 2018. It has since gained more than 20 million users by March 2020. It is one of the most popular reading apps on the Google Play store, ranked by revenue.

Start your writing journey now!

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stary-offers-work-from-home-jobs-to-support-users-301034734.html