State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company: The Hangzhou Asian Games green electricity trading has reached 500 million kilowatt hours

HANGZHOU, China, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Located in Zang Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, Qinghai Province, a single-crystal double-sided photovoltaic component averagely generates 2.2 kilowatt hours per day. Through the ‘west-east electricity transmission project’, the electricity is delivered to Hangzhou and it can be used to maintain the operation of an energy-saving light for 220 hours in the Olympic Sports Center and Swimming Hall of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Through green electricity transaction, all of the 56 Asian Games venues will use green electricity for their power needs from March 2022 to the end of the Asian Para Games.

‘Green electricity is referred to electricity that has zero or almost zero carbon dioxide emissions in the process of production. Compared with thermal power generation, green electricity has low impact to the environment. According to the form of energy generation, the green electricity usually comes from wind or photovoltaic power.’ Xia Lin said, the head of the marketing department of State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company.

Where does the green electricity for the Hangzhou Asian Games come from? Some of the electricity come from Photovoltaic power, generating in Tsaidam Basin (Qinghai Province), Jiayuguan (Gansu Province), or the Loess Plateau. Some of the electricity come from wind power, generating in Hami (Xinjiang Province), or Bashu (Sichuan Province and surrounding area). These origin of electric energy are all distributed along the Silk Road in China. Through the transmission of the Ultra High-Voltage grid, the “wind and light” of the Silk Road has been realized, lighting up the Asian Games.

Taking e-sports, which is included in the official competition at the first time in Asian Games, for an example. In the 80,000 square meter e-sports arena, the competitions and operation require about 20,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. This amount of electricity is equivalent to the daily generation power of three wind turbines located in Yandun, Hami, Xinjiang Province. In the past, to generate the same amount of electricity need to burn more than six tons of standard coal.