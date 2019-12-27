State of calamity declared in Oriental Mindoro town worst hit by Ursula
CITY OF CALAPAN—The southernmost town in the province of Oriental Mindoro was declared in a state of calamity on Friday (Dec. 27) after Typhoon Ursula left widespread devastation in many parts of the province.
Mayor Ernilo Villas, of Bulalacao town, also pleaded for help for his town, which was the worst hit by Ursula in Oriental Mindoro based on assessment by the town’s disaster office.
Early reports from the disaster office said 90 percent of the town’s infrastructure and half of its agriculture sector suffered damage following Ursula’s rampage on Christmas Day.
Four fatalities were also reported in the town but their identities have not been determined as communication lines were still down and the town remained inaccessible to land transport.
Power was also cut off after Ursula toppled electric posts.
