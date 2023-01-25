Static-X Announce 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Nu-metal old hands Static-X have announced a three-date Australian tour in May 2023. The LA band will visit Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane supported by Chicago alt-metal outfit SOiL.

Static-X were last in Australia in 2019, and this tour marks their second run of Australian shows since the death of founding front person Wayne Static.

Static-X – ‘All These Years’

Static-X was founded in 1994 by Static and drummer Ken Jay after the breakup of their former band, Deep Blue Dream, which also featured the Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan. Static-X released six albums between 1999-2009 before disbanding in 2013.

In 2014, Wayne Static died of multiple prescription drug toxicity. In 2018 Static-X reformed and in 2019 they welcomed the new masked lead-singer, Xer0. Static-X have released one album with this new line-up: 2020s Project: Regeneration Vol. 1.

Despite attempts to keep Xer0’s real identity a secret, evidence suggests that he is Edsel Dope of New York industrial metal band Dope. Static-X have neither confirmed nor denied the rumour.

Static-X 2023 Rise of the Machine Tour

Friday, 19th May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 20th May – The Metro, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 21st May – Eatons Hill, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale here from Friday, 27th January.

