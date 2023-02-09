Static-X Announce New Album Featuring Final Wayne Static Recordings

Hot on the heels of announcing their long-awaited return to Australia, nu-metal icons Static-X have announced the forthcoming release of a brand new album, which will feature the final vocal recordings of late frontman, Wayne Static.

Dubbed Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, the disc will reach our ears on Friday, 3rd November. Til then, we’ve been given the first track off the LP, in the form of a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Terrible Lie’.

Static-X – ‘Terrible Lie’

[embedded content]

Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 of course follows Vol. 1, which was released in July 2020.

Both albums were created with vocal recordings from the late Static, which were discovered among a series of damaged audio tapes in his archives. Fresh instrumentals were then recorded by surviving Static-X members Tony Campos (bass), Koichi Fukuda (guitars) and Ken Jay (drums), as well as their new singer-guitarist, the mysterious Xer0, who also produced Vol. 2.

“I am so happy that the recording for Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 is finally finished, and the album is currently being mixed by our long-time producer Ulrich Wild,” Campos said in a press statement.

“The only thing left is for the vinyl manufacturing to be completed. I am proud to say that between Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, we have been able to bring the fans 25 brand new Static-X songs, most of which feature Wayne Static on lead vocals. Nobody would have imagined that any of this could even be possible a few short years ago.”

On the topic releasing the NIN cover first up, Jay added: “Due to this being a two-part album and the fans having already been treated to 13 original songs from Vol. 1, we thought it would be fun to share the NIN cover, as we announce the completion of Vol. 2. ‘Terrible Lie’ is just a taste of what is to come, and we can’t wait for fans to heart the rest of this album!”

Static-X were founded in 1994 by Wayne Static and drummer Ken Jay after the breakup of their former band, Deep Blue Dream, which also featured the Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan. Static-X released six albums between 1999-2009 before disbanding in 2013.

In 2014, Wayne Static died of multiple prescription drug toxicity. In 2018, Static-X reformed and in 2019, they welcomed the new masked lead singer, Xer0, who’ll be joining them on their forthcoming Australian headline tour in May.

