StatsBomb Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Liverpool FC360_Complete_Logo copy.jpg

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 1 April 2021 – StatsBomb, the fast growing football data company, has signed a multi-year deal with English Premier League Champions Liverpool FC.

As part of this deal, Liverpool will become the first major customers to benefit from StatsBomb’s revolutionary new data product, StatsBomb 360.

Liverpool FC, for many years one of the world’s leading proponents of data led analytics in football, has switched to StatsBomb for standard event data for over 80 competitions, adding StatsBomb 360 data for 38 of those.

Launched at the StatsBomb Evolve online event, StatsBomb 360 adds a snapshot of player locations around every on-the-ball event during a match. This provides extra context to the 3,300+ actions collected as part of StatsBomb’s market-leading core data set.

This extra information enables teams and betting operators to conduct deeper analysis than ever before possible using event data, and surfaces insights around defending, team shape and individual player performance without the need for complex and inconsistent tracking data.

Since its launch in 2018, StatsBomb has grown to become one of the fastest growing sports data suppliers in the world, with teams and betting companies from over 20 countries switching over to utilise StatsBomb data for predictive analytics, performance analysis and player recruitment.

Speaking of the deal, StatsBomb CEO Ted Knutson said:

“We are delighted to be working with Liverpool FC. They have been known for years to be at the forefront of the analytics revolution in football, and it is tremendous validation for StatsBomb that they have put their trust in us to deliver the data that will form a critical part of their data-driven infrastructure.

We have been working on StatsBomb 360 for several months, and to have such a high profile client at launch is a sign of just how significant a step forward this product will be for the football world.”