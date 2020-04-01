“Stay at Home with Moutai” online campaign became heated in overseas social media

GUIYANG, China, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On March 27, Moutai launched the “Stay at Home with Moutai” online campaign on major overseas social media platforms. By sharing a series of “Stay at Home” measures, Moutai calls on overseas friends to minimize the frequency of going out and improve their awareness of self-protection, receiving an extensive response on the Internet. Beginning with diets and small creative ideas, this campaign shows the fun that Moutai brings to a life of “Stay at Home” in a way closer to daily habits of overseas friends.

With the popularization of social media, “showing delicious food” has gradually become a worldwide lifestyle, and a new way of showing people’s passion for food and life. Therefore, Moutai has launched the “Chefs of the World” theme campaign that shares popular and typical recipes of various countries and practices of Chinese cuisine in the form of creative videos, and has initiated topic interactions to invite fans to enjoy the fun of cooking while encouraging them to show delicious food and participate in online interactions. By providing Internet users with various ways to enjoy high-quality lives while “Stay at Home”, this theme campaign has been extensively appreciated.

Besides, in order to get closer to daily lives of overseas friends, Moutai has also launched the “Create a different cup of Moutai” theme campaign to encourage overseas Moutai fans to embellish life with Moutai bottles through creative ideas.

The campaign has immediately attracted attentions from fans around the world. Only online for 4 days, the campaign has attracted the attention of nearly 5 million overseas Internet users, showing a good result and huge impact of the campaign.

Through creative ideas and brand influence, this campaign of Moutai has brought fans worldwide a way to enjoy their lives and add funs at home, and therefore called on overseas fans to minimize the frequency of going out and gathering. While highlighting Moutai’s corporate responsibility that cares for the well-being of the international community, this campaign has further deepened the global image of the Moutai brand, and helps building and consolidating China’s image as a responsible major nation in the minds of overseas friends.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stay-at-home-with-moutai-online-campaign-became-heated-in-overseas-social-media-301033071.html