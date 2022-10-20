Stay Calm Maggots, But It Looks Like Slipknot Are About To Announce Knotfest Australia

You may wanna act like a Spit It Out moshpit and ~sit the fuck down~ for this one Maggots, because this news looks biiiiig.

We’re assuming you’re all familiar with Knotfest, right? The monster heavy metal festival spawned in the bowls of Iowa by Slipknot themselves? Well it seems like an announcement could be imminent about a possible Australian debut…

“AU Maggots. Soon…”

The Nine have set the internet on fire after posting a cryptic teaser video on their socials, showing an animation of the iconic Knotfest tent with an electric red outline of Australia emblazoned above it. The post is accompanied by the text: “AU Maggots. Soon…”

There has long been talk of Slipknot expanding their planet-roaming Knotfest event to our shores. Speaking to Music Feeds back in 2016, custom percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan said “I’m pretty positive we will”.

The contemplation of Knotfest Down Under comes after the Masked Ones successfully expanded the heavy metal bash to Japan – a mere geographical stone’s throw from Australia – back in 2014.

“Part of the reason why it’s working is because we’re taking our time,” Clown explained at the time. “We have a promoter over in Japan who wanted it, they really, really, really wanted Knotfest. So we spent a couple of years working on it. We went over there and did two shows and it was incredible so we came back.

“It’s a lot of people involved – of course the band members want to go there, we know the fans want it to go there but it takes a promoter, it takes a facility, it takes the right weekend – it takes the right everything.”

Well, hopefully the right everything has happened.

According to Slipknot, the announcement will be “coming soon”, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out. We’ll keep you posted with any updates.

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s brand new album The End, So Far is out now wherever you stream your tunes.

