Stay vigilant vs COVID-19, doctors urge public

MANILA, Philippines — A group of physicians called on the public not to be complacent and continue to be vigilant against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the country braces for the “new normal” status amid the pandemic.

The Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) said the key rule to prevent COVID-19 was to have that mindset constantly guarded.

“All of us must be ready to adapt to the marked change on how we should behave. Always take care of yourself. Avoid complacency in infection control,” PCP vice president Dr. Mario Panaligan said in a statement. “Putting it bluntly, treat everybody and everything as potentially infectious,” he added.

Panaligan stressed that all the necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 must be maintained despite the expected easing of the enhanced community quarantine.

“Doctors call on the public to observe post quarantine measures to avoid the further spread of the disease,” he said.

Among the necessary measures include the wearing of face mask in public places; avoiding the touching of the eyes, nose and mouth; keeping hands clean by carefully washing with soap and water as well as using an alcohol-based gel.

The PCP also urged the public to always observe social distancing; avoid close contact with sick people; disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as cell phones, tables, computer and laptop keyboards, elevator buttons and doorknobs.

