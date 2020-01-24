Staying online for more than 10 hours may lead to health risks

MANILA, Philippines — In the age of social media, many find themselves in front of their computer or cellphone screens—checking their social media accounts or browsing the internet for whatever they need.

Filipinos are arguably the most guilty in terms of internet use, spending around 10 hours of each day online.

But sports nutritionist Dr. Dana Ryan said that staying online for more than 10 hours could put one’s health at risk, mainly due to lack of physical activity.

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO) study, Ryan said that insufficient physical activity is “one of the leading risk factors for death worldwide” as it increases the chances of cancer and diabetes, among other diseases.

“Unless you’re doing a physical activity while you’re online, it’s not healthy to stay inactive for long periods of time,” Ryan said.

Simple physical activities

Ryan said simple physical activities could help such as walking to standing up during television commercials or taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

“Take up some physical activity that you love. That way, you won’t see it as a chore, so can do it regularly,” Ryan said.

Having a “workout buddy”, Ryan said, also helps.

“Find a class or program that you can attend together. It also helps to set a goal for yourself. This way, you’ll stay motivated,” she said.

In terms of diet, Ryan advised against a common practice—cutting out carbs from diet thinking that they only need protein.

“When it comes to keeping healthy, just always remember balance, as the body needs a complex blend of nutrients to remain healthy,” Ryan said.

“Balance the calories that you take in and what you burn, and your weight would remain stable,” she added.