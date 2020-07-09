StaySafe.ph powers Koronadal’s Covid-19 response command center

Koronadal City, the administrative and trade commercial center of Region XII, continues to strengthen the city’s efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 through a Health Monitoring and Response Command Center powered by the contact tracing, social distancing, and health condition reporting application StaySafe.ph.

Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena released an executive order urging every Koronadaleño to download and use the StaySafe.ph app. By getting them to use the platform, the city can easily access the locals’ health situation, better mobilize the city’s response team, and properly allocate resources. The executive order will also help translate to more StaySafe.ph users — increasing the platform’s effectiveness in the city with a population of 175,000.

StaySafe.ph is a project of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the National Task Force against Covid-19 that monitors the people’s health status and quickly identifies persons who may have symptoms of Covid-19; contacted by those listed under the suspect, probable and confirmed cases; or have been tested by local healthcare facilities. This aids the government on making much-needed timely and informed decisions to protect everyone in the city.

StaySafe.ph also has a QR code scanning feature which generates a unique QR code for each user that they may present for future health checks, and contact tracing in various establishments, malls, restaurants, workplaces, transport facilities, and checkpoints.

“Koronadal needs to empower its people and protect them from Covid-19. The use of technology through the StaySafe.ph app will help us ensure that our constituents will be able to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19,” Mayor Ogena stated. “I enjoin Koronadaleños to use StaySafe.ph to help protect each and every member of our beloved community.”

All data gathered from the app is directed to the local government’s portal. If there is an identified potential and possible case of the virus, the information will be shared with the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team to provide valuable medical assessment, guidance, advice and information to the patient.

To date, Koronadal City’s command center has communicated to more than 500 registrants who had mild and severe symptoms and also with the LSI’s and ROF’s. The command center has also coordinated the immediate response of some emergency cases. This is the 1st health monitoring command center powered by StaySafe.ph in the region established under the guidance of Mr. Eric Jumilla our technical partner in Region XII.

Users can register to the contact tracing solution via the StaySafe.ph mobile application on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.