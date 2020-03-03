Steel Panther & Sevendust Announce Joint 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on March 3, 2020
Steel Panther & Sevendust are coming to double penetrate down under.
The riff-blasting wigged-up Sunset Strippers are joining forces with the Georgian nu-metal legends for a fistful of Australian tour dates going down this May.
They’ll be bringing the heavy metal party to fanthers in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney & Newcastle, with Steel Panther returning to our shores off the back of their most recent album, Heavy Metal Rules.
Catch all the details below!
[embedded content]
[embedded content]
Steel Panther & Sevendust 2020 Australian Tour Dates
General sale 10am local time Wednesday, 11th March
Friday, 22nd May
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Tickets: MJR Presents
Saturday, 23rd May
Eatons Hill, Brisbane
Tickets: MJR Presents
Sunday, 24th May
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Tickets: MJR Presents
Tuesday, 26th May
NEX, Newcastle
Tickets: MJR Presents