Steel Panther & Sevendust Announce Joint 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on March 3, 2020

Steel Panther & Sevendust are coming to double penetrate down under.

The riff-blasting wigged-up Sunset Strippers are joining forces with the Georgian nu-metal legends for a fistful of Australian tour dates going down this May.

They’ll be bringing the heavy metal party to fanthers in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney & Newcastle, with Steel Panther returning to our shores off the back of their most recent album, Heavy Metal Rules.

Catch all the details below!

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Steel Panther & Sevendust 2020 Australian Tour Dates

General sale 10am local time Wednesday, 11th March

Friday, 22nd May

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: MJR Presents

Saturday, 23rd May

Eatons Hill, Brisbane

Tickets: MJR Presents

Sunday, 24th May

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tickets: MJR Presents

Tuesday, 26th May

NEX, Newcastle

Tickets: MJR Presents