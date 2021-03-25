Steel Panther Unleashes ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ Mini-Fest Feat. Sevendust, Dead Letter Circus, Lagerstein & More

Steel Panther originally announced their ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ Australian tour for May this year alongside Sevendust. Since rescheduling the tour the US nu-metallers have expanded their run around Aus.
The tour-turned-mini-festival will now go ahead in October across New Zealand and Australia’s east coast.
The two US bands will be joined by Brisbane alt-rockers Dead Letter Circus and pirate metal heads, Lagerstein.
New Zealand’s Devilskin and Sydney’s Bare Bones will round out the lineup.
Steel Panther’s Heavy Metal Rules dropped in September 2019.
Catch the full lineup and all the mini-fest’s dates below.
Steel Panther ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ Mini-Fest Lineup
Steel Panther
Sevendust
Dead Letter Circus
Lagerstein
Devilskin
Bare Bones
Steel Panther ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ Mini-Fest Dates
Tickets on sale now
Sunday, 24th October
Powerstation, Auckland, NZ – (No Sevendust)
Tuesday, 26th October
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Thursday, 28th October
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Friday, 29th October
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Saturday, 30th October
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane
