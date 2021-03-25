Steel Panther Unleashes ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ Mini-Fest Feat. Sevendust, Dead Letter Circus, Lagerstein & More

Steel Panther originally announced their ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ Australian tour for May this year alongside Sevendust. Since rescheduling the tour the US nu-metallers have expanded their run around Aus.

The tour-turned-mini-festival will now go ahead in October across New Zealand and Australia’s east coast.

The two US bands will be joined by Brisbane alt-rockers Dead Letter Circus and pirate metal heads, Lagerstein.

New Zealand’s Devilskin and Sydney’s Bare Bones will round out the lineup.

Steel Panther’s Heavy Metal Rules dropped in September 2019.

Catch the full lineup and all the mini-fest’s dates below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Steel Panther ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ Mini-Fest Lineup

Steel Panther

Sevendust

Dead Letter Circus

Lagerstein

Devilskin

Bare Bones

Steel Panther ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ Mini-Fest Dates

Tickets on sale now

Sunday, 24th October

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ – (No Sevendust)

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 26th October

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 28th October

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 29th October

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 30th October

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website