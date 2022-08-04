Stella Donnelly Shares New Single ‘How Was Your Day?’

Stella Donnelly has shared a new single, ‘How Was Your Day?’, the third to be lifted from her forthcoming album Flood ahead of its arrival this month. It’s a classic Donnelly cut – pairing jaunty, jangly guitars with wry, deadpan vocals – that the songwriter describes as her “attempt at building a song out of a very specific dynamic between two monogamously involved people.”

She continues: “The verses are just excerpts from real conversations, fragments of what two people talk about when they both know they need to have a real talk but neither wants to be the one to bring it up. This song came out of lockdown and seeing a lot of friends break up or get married.”

Watch the Video for Stella Donnelly’s ‘How Was Your Day?’

[embedded content]

‘How Was Your Day?’ arrives alongside the above video, directed by Nick Mckk and Claire Giuffre, which revolves aroudn a kind of continuous game of pass-the-phone, interspersing soccer games and beach dips with a car wrecks. “This video does a really good job of portraying how annoying I am!,” Donnelly says. “We shot it from opposite sides of the world which was a little bit stressful but a lot of fun.”

Donnelly announced Flood back in May alongside lead single in May, sharing its title track the following month. The follow-up to 2019’s Beware of the Dogs?, which is set to arrive Friday, 26th August, was co-produced by Anna Laverty (who helmed Camp Cope‘s latest, Running with the Hurricane) along with Methyl Ethyl‘s Jake Webb.

It was also arguably a more collaborative affair than her 2019 debut, the songs on Flood were co-written with her band members Jennifer Aslett, George Forster, Jack Gaby and Marcel Tussie (of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever). “They all brought themselves to the record in such a beautiful way. A lot of us were playing instruments that weren’t our first instrument,” Donnelly explains. “It was quite vulnerable for all of us.”

Ahead of Flood‘s release, Donnelly will begin a quick run of Australian record store appearances, playing a solo set and signing copies. See those details below.

Stella Donnelly ‘Flood’ In-Stores

Wednesday, 24th August – Jet Black Cat Music, Meanjin/Brisbane

Thursday, 25th August – Red Eye Records Warrang/Sydney

Friday, 26th August – Readings Carlton, Naarm/Melbourne

Sunday, 28th August – Mills Records, Walyalup/Fremantle