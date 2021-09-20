Steniel Manufacturing Corp Notice of 2021 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Dear Stockholder:

Please be advised that STENIEL MANUFACTURING CORPORATION (the Company) will hold its annual stockholders’ meeting (ASM) VIRTUALLY on October 13, 2021, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The agenda of the meeting shall be as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice and Determination of Quorum

3. Approval of the Minutes of the Previous Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on November 19, 2020

4. President’s Report



5. Ratification of all acts of the Board, the Board Committees and Management during their term

6. Election of Directors

7. Appointment of the External Auditor for 2021-2022

8. Other Matters

9. Open Forum

10. Adjournment

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will not be conducting a physical ASM. Stockholders of record as of August 31, 2021 are entitled to notice of, and may only attend and/or participate in, the ASM or any adjournment thereof via proxy and remote communication, and vote in absentia.

Should you choose to participate in the ASM via remote communication and to cast your votes in absentia, please notify the Office of the Corporate Secretary at [email protected] and submit the complete supporting documents no later than October 3, 2021. The detailed registration and voting procedures may be accessed at http://www.steniel.com.ph/asm-2021, and in the Guidelines for Participation via Remote Communication and Voting In Absentia (the Guidelines) appended hereto as Annex “A”.

In case you wish to appoint a proxy for the meeting, you may accomplish a proxy form (which need not be notarized) together with complete supporting documents set forth in the Guidelines and submit the same to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the 33rd Floor, The Orient Square, F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City via courier delivery or by email to [email protected] on or before October 3, 2021.

Stockholders who have successfully registered may cast their votes and will be provided access to the live streaming of the meeting. For complete information on the ASM, please visit http://www.steniel.com.ph/asm-2021.

Your attendance is earnestly requested.

Through remote or electronic means of communication