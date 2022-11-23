Step into the Glow Stage with POND’S’ new campaign on Shopee and stand a chance to win a limited edition NFTPOND.jpg

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 23 November 2022 – Leading global skincare brand POND’S is partnering with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to launch the fun and interactive #PondsGlowStage. Happening on 23 -25 November in Indonesia and on 28 November in Philippines, #PondsGlowStage takes Shopee users’ online shopping experience to the next level through interactive games, exclusive promotions and discounts on much-loved POND’S products and, for the first-time ever, limited edition Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

#PondsGlowStage exclusive NFT



Consumers will be clamouring to get their hands on the limited-edition artwork exclusive to Shopee, which is also the e-commerce platform’s first foray into giving out NFTs as gifts with purchase. The #PondsGlowStage NFT is an exclusive, first-of-its-kind digital collectible designed by artist Rifqi Ardiansyah. Fans will have a chance to redeem this exclusive NFT when they purchase POND’S products during the promotions. The NFT will give them access to exclusive benefits such as being the first to receive alerts on POND’S latest product releases and best value deals in the future.

Redeeming the #PondsGlowStage NFT on OurSong



Lucky fans can redeem their NFTs in a few simple steps: First they register on OurSong, a global NFT platform co-founded by R&B star John Legend. Once logged in, they simply need to input their redemption code, which will be issued to them via Shopee Chat, before they claim their exclusive NFT via OurSong’s Collection Page.

Play to Win with POND’S Glow Stage Game



During this special event, consumers can play the interactive POND’S Glow Stage Catch Game and earn points to redeem special giveaways. Players just need to tap and hold the shopping basket to catch as many of the falling POND’S products and elements they can within the time limit – all while avoiding harmful skin spots.

Glow Like Wendy



It’s easy to glow like Wendy with POND’S Bright Triple Glow Serum, one of POND’S best-selling products. Backed by the science and skincare expertise of the POND’S Institute, POND’S Bright Triple Glow Serum is powered by Glutaboost-C Technology, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid that fades dark spots for bright, spot-less skin.

“We are always seeking out the most innovative and engaging experiences for our consumers,” said Jopa Malantic, Global Brand Director, POND’S. “As such we are thrilled to partner with Shopee once again – this time to offer the #PondsGlowStage, featuring the e-commerce platform’s first ever NFT Gift with Purchase. In addition to providing the chance to win a limited edition NFT, #PondsGlowStage offers a fantastic interactive experience for our fans to engage with the brand and learn more about how our decades of science-backed expertise can help resolve their skin issues.”

Pavan Challa, Director, Regional Brand Partnerships at Shopee said, “We are happy to deepen our long-standing partnership with POND’S through this new campaign, which is Shopee’s first collaboration with a brand for an NFT giveaway. Shopee continues to develop and explore new ways to engage and excite our users, and help our brand partners deepen their engagement with shoppers. As we continue to grow the beauty category on Shopee Mall, we look forward to working closely with brands such as POND’S to bring more innovative and exciting experiences to shoppers.”

The #PondsGlowStage Campaign will run on Shopee from 23-25 November in Indonesia, and 28 November in Philippines only. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/pondsglowstage2022.

