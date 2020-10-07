Step up with SEGi’s new global learning platform

KOTA DAMANSARA, Malaysia, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As employers begin placing a greater emphasis on professional competencies and skilled labour, many adults have started going back to school. Their goals vary from career advancement for the employed to stable income opportunities for the unemployed. Even in the free market system, homemakers, freelancers, contract workers and part-timers are looking to climb up the gig economy value chain. Regardless of their backgrounds, those who choose to continue studies have one thing in common — they are all looking forward to redefining their future.



Technology-enabled environment such as digital classrooms and state-of-the-art computer labs facilitate the teaching and learning process at SEGi



SEGi University provides students with a ‘Technology-enabled’ learning environment via Google Classroom



SEGiRISE Platforms is a flexi-learning programme that offers adult learners an opportunity to reinvent their future through well-established upskilling courses

This led SEGi University and Colleges to innovate a new offering known as SEGiRISE. Aimed at providing equal learning opportunities to all, SEGiRISE is a flexi-learning programme under the SEGi Global Ecosystem that offers adult learners an opportunity to reinvent their future through well-established upskilling courses.

Regardless of their professional or academic backgrounds, learners from all over the world can now sign up for study programmes ranging from foundation to postgraduate to achieve specific life goals or raise their quality of life.

SEGiRISE offers flexibility for all types of learners with varying needs through blended learning, online and conventional study modes. In its humble beginnings as a conventional institution in 1977, SEGi was one of the top go-to institutions for business professionals and was named as a Centre of Excellence for Business and Accounting.

SEGi is also one of the pioneers in online and blended learning and was authorised to run full-fledged online study programmes since 2013 by the Ministry of Higher Education. This increased the take-up of SEGi’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) programmes among working professionals. It also increased the standard of research-based education on the postgraduate front and contributed to the nation’s research and development (R&D) growth.

The advantages of SEGiRISE is increased flexibility in study modes and payments. Online learning enables them to catch up with lessons through recorded lecture series and log on to their student account to keep track of their progress, assignments, class schedules, payments and interactions with peers and lecturers through SEGi’s online learning management system (LMS), Blackboard and learning platform Panopto.

Adult learners can also set up their learning space at home and attend virtual classrooms carried out via platforms such as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet and this not only promotes a balanced, conducive and organised learning from home but also allows for better time management and work-study-life balance.

SEGi University and Colleges also offer short courses at an affordable rate for beginners, intermediate and advanced level learners. There are also credit-bearing short courses that can be used to pursue other accredited study programmes via credit transfer. From pop-up courses to online workshops, there’s something for everyone including courses that are relevant to today’s industries. All courses are also taught by credible industry professionals and add values to one’s professional qualification.

Previously, the institution also took a bold step in positioning itself as the foremost institution Towards IR4.0 (Industrial Revolution 4.0 or Industry 4.0) in its effort to future-proof its graduates.

Industry 4.0 has a big impact on the economy and community as studies show that emerging technologies can change 28 million jobs in ASEAN alone. As the job market changes, the human capital requirement changes with it. The new industry requires a more innovative and skills-driven workforce with adequate digital and data literacy.

To create an innovative workforce, SEGi identified Four Transformation Strategies and Four Transformation Drivers that will position the institution as a leading research and innovation-driven institution. At the same time, it also aims to become a primary source for industry-relevant talents and innovative research and developments (R&Ds).

SEGi took a calculated view of the new market and set a strategic direction to achieve its goal of becoming a leading IR4.0 institution by introducing the 4R Approach — Reimagine, Recognise, Redefine, Revolutionise.

To increase employability and marketability of graduates through the creation of new jobs and enterprises, SEGi’s Global Ecosystem including its students and staff must be able to Reimagine possibilities that can meet tomorrow’s needs.

At the same time, the institution with assistance from its industry partners must also Recognise the right potentials by providing avenues to unleash the true nature of graduates and their ability to make a significant impact on the community.

Along with that, SEGi needs to imbibe the idea of change in the hearts of students by Redefining their futures. They must be able to understand that transformation is a core part of every business and be able to adapt accordingly so that they can create a sustainable future for themselves.

With this understanding, it will be easier for SEGi to Revolutionise the market by introducing innovative programmes that are in tandem with the market’s growth and direction.

These strategies will not just align SEGi with the industry but it also helps in producing holistic and well-balanced graduates with the right skills and competencies for the current and future markets.

SEGi also marked four routes that can take the institution to the top. These are Smart Partnerships, Curricula Enhancement, State-of-the-Art Facilities and New and Innovative Programmes.

While industry collaboration adds credibility, the inclusion of IR4.0 elements in its curricula and skills development programmes helps SEGi to introduce new and innovative study programmes that are in line with the global trends. Facilities at SEGi are also being upgraded in phases to expose students to IR4.0 features like smart manufacturing, simulation, smart classrooms, artificial intelligence and others. These strategies are also expected to contribute towards making Malaysia a favourable destination for high-impact R&D and high-value investments.

