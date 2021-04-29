Stephen Chew acquires NextLifeBook – A Company Offering Free Digital Memories, Will Generator, to Further Strengthen His Group of Business.NLB full logo.jpg

About Stephen Chew

In 1987, Stephen Chew completed his ACCA at the age of 21! In the same year he started lecturing in the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore (ICPAS) majoring in management accounting, advanced accounting and Singapore taxation. Till date, Stephen has trained more than 30,000 people on financial services related topics. As a tax practitioner, Stephen has worked as a tax consultant in both international auditing firms and MNCs.

As an author, Stephen has written five books which two were mainly marketed to students preparing for the professional accountancy examinations. The other three books “Taxation Relevant to Insurance Practitioner”, “Estate Planning Relevant to Financial Advisors” and “Planning for Business Owners and Professional” were well received by the financial services industry.

Stephen specializes in Corporate Risk Management and Estate Planning. On the area of Corporate Risk Management, Stephen has been involved in designing solution for business owners to minimize risk, with particular emphasis on risk avoidance, risk prevention and risk transfer.

In the area of Estate Planning, Stephen assists many individuals (both Muslim and non-Muslim) to plan for their estate, and in particular the provision of immediate expenses upon death, the preservation of estate, the enhancement of estate and most importantly the distribution of estate.