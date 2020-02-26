Stevan drops new video for ‘No More Regrets’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 26, 2020

Wollongong artist Stevan is keeping momentum going in 2020, with the release of a new music video for his latest single ‘No More Regrets’.

‘No More Regrets’ is Stevan’s latest offering, following his hat trick of singles released last year – ‘Timee’, ‘LNT’ and ‘Warm’.

Stevan is also gearing up for a big 2020 filled with live performances. He’s playing Panama Festival, he just got added to Marrickville’s Bad Friday Weekender lineup and, this July, he’ll be making his debut at Splendour In The Grass.

Watch the delightful video for ‘No More Regrets’ below.