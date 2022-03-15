Steve Albini Puts His Hand Up To Produce Dolly Parton’s Rock’n’Roll Album

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton released a statement turning down her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The country mega star reasoned that, despite generating such timeless anthems as ‘9 to 5’, ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’, her body of work just isn’t rocking enough. “I don’t feel that I have earned the right,” Parton wrote.

But that wasn’t the end of the story. Parton explained that her husband, Carl Dean, is “a total rock ‘n’ roll freak” and has always wanted Dolly to make a rock record. In her statement, Parton said the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nomination could inspire her “to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

In response to Parton’s post, indie rock and punk producer/engineer par excellence, Steve Albini, started making enquiries. Albini quote tweeted Parton’s post and asked the question, “Dolly Parton do you like analog recording”?

Albini’s production on Pixies’ Surfer Rosa (1988) famously caught the attention of Kurt Cobain, who enlisted the Chicago engineer/producer to produce Nirvana’s In Utero (1993). Albini has also worked with PJ Harvey, The Breeders, Laura Jane Grace, Jarvis Cocker, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and many dozens more. He’s released numerous records as a member of the bands Shellac, Big Black and various others.

Albini is a staunch advocate of analogue recording and is known for his relatively hands-off production style.