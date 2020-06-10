Stevenson wins as boxing returns to Vegas

Los Angeles: Undefeated American Shakur Stevenson stopped Felix Caraballo with a punishing body shot in the sixth round Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) to win the main event of boxing’s first major fight card since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Undefeated American Shakur Stevenson (right) punches Christopher Diaz in their featherweight

fight in 2019. Stevenson stopped Felix Caraballo with a punishing body shot in the sixth round to win the main event of boxing’s first major fight card on June 9, 2020 since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. AFP FILE PHOTO

The 22-year-old Stevenson easily won the 10-round non-title fight by delivering a devastating left hand to Caraballo’s rib cage for the knockdown at 1:31 of the sixth round.

Stevenson, the World Boxing Organization featherweight champ, completely dominated the Puerto Rican to improve to 14-0 with eight knockouts.

There were no fans allowed into the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino conference center because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a different atmosphere,” Stevenson said. “Losing the weight was different. Training in the gym was different. I couldn’t be around anybody.

“Even when fighting and there was no crowd was different. I would catch him with mean shots and there would be no ‘Ooohs’ or ‘Aaahs.’”

Stevenson also forced Caraballo to take a knee in the first round.

Stevenson said he injured his left hand in the fifth round but was still able to land solid blows.

“I hit him with everything I could early. I wobbled him a bunch of times. He took a lot of punishment, and I started realizing that head shots weren’t going to get him out of here. So I started going to the body more,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson, who is black, wore a T-shirt reading “Black Lives Matter” for his post-fight interview.

“My people right now, they’re protesting and there’s a lot going on in our community, a lot of people trying to stand up for what’s right,” he said. “I couldn’t really go out there and protest with them because I had a fight coming up and I didn’t want to risk catching [the] coronavirus.

“Now that the fight is over, I’ll go out there and protest. Mask up, gloved up, I’ll go out there and help my people out.”