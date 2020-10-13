Stevie Wonder Shares Two New Songs And Launches Record Label

Stevie Wonder has announced a new imprint label, So What the Fuss Music, which will be marketed and distributed under Republic Records and Universal.

Alongside the announce comes two new songs from Wonder – ‘Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate’ featuring Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes, and ‘Where Is Our Love Song’, a collaboration with Gary Clark Jr.

It’s the first time Wonder has released music outside of longtime label Motown Records since 1961. It’s also Wonder’s first solo material in some time. His last single was 2016’s ‘Faith’ alongside Ariana Grande. He’s also featured on songs by the likes of Mark Ronson, Common and Travis Scott in recent years. Earlier this year, Wonder paid tribute to the late Bill Withers during the One World: Together at Home virtual charity concert, performing the soul legend’s classic ‘Lean on Me’.

Wonder’s last full-length album was 2005’s A Time of Love. His new label takes its title from the lead single to the record, the Prince-assisted ‘So What the Fuss’.

“In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity,” commented Wonder in a statement.

Listen to both new tracks below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]