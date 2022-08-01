Sticky Fingers Address Onstage Walk-Off In Melbourne

Sydney outfit Sticky Fingers have addressed a recent onstage walk-off from singer Dylan Frost. The incident in question took place during the second show of the group’s two-night stand at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Saturday, 30th July.

According to reports from The Herald Sun, Frost was seen striking his microphone before throwing down his guitar and walking off after apparent technical issues during the song ‘Not Done Yet’. The show was halted for around ten minutes before fans were informed that the gig was over.

Sticky Fingers’ Dylan Frost apologises for Melbourne walk-off

Footage of the incident quickly spread throughout social media, with many fans expressing their disappointment at the show being cancelled only a handful of songs in. It was the final show of Sticky Fingers’ Australian tour, with a run of New Zealand shows scheduled for later this month.

On Sunday afternoon, Frost took to social media to express regret for his actions and apologise to fans, venue staff, and the rest of Sticky Fingers. Frost also explained that a make-up show will be announced in the near future.

“I’m really sorry for last night in Melbourne,” Frost wrote. “I’ve been working hard on myself and will continue to prioritise my health, but I still let a lot of you down.

“I want to apologise to the fans and my band, our crew and venue staff. The tour has been amazing so far and we wanted to end it big but I just didn’t have it last night and I lost control. We’re working on a new date to make it up to everyone or refunds for those who want them and we will let you know plans soon.”

