STL Pares Lotto Result History

STL PARES RESULT HISTORY – Here is a list of the results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Pares Lotto draws.

In the Philippines, the official lotto operator is the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or more commonly called PCSO. It holds several draws daily – major and minor lotto draws. The major lotto games of the agency includes the 6/58 Lotto Result, 6/55 Lotto Result, 6/49 Lotto Result, 6/45 Lotto Resulto, and 6/42 Lotto Result.

The PCSO major lotto games have multi-million jackpot prizes. They have specific draws in a week including the 6D Lotto Result and the 4D lotto Result, unlike the minor lotto games that have daily draws. With regards to the minor lotto games, these include Swertres Lotto Result, EZ2 Lotto Result and STL Lotto Result.

Below are the official lotto results of the STL Pares draws for the past 30 days.

Who are allowed to play the PCSO lotto? To qualify in playing the lotto game and claiming a prize, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. Lotto bets can be made in authorized PCSO lotto outlets nationwide.

With regards to the STL Pares, it has six (6) draws daily – 10:30AM, 3PM, and 7PM in Visayas and 10:30AM, 3PM, and 8PM in Mindanao.

Mechanics in Playing the STL Pares:

Pick two(2) numbers from 1 to 40.

You may also choose Lucky pick and the computer will randomly generate 2 number combination for you.

Choose how many draws you want to play.

Pay your lotto ticket.

How to claim your price?

Present your winning Lotto Ticket for Verification, don’t forget to write your name and signature at the back of your winning ticket.

Present two Valid IDs

Where to claim?

Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos – PCSO oulets or PCSO branch Office

Lotto Prizes amounting from 10,001 pesos up to 300,000 pesos – PCSO branch office or PCSO main office.

Lotto Prizes amounting from 300,001 pesos up – must only be claimed at the PCSO main office.

Reminders in playing the STL Pares Lotto: