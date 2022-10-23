STL RESULT Today, Monday, October 24, 2022

STL RESULT TODAY – The STL Swer2, Swer3, and Pares draws held by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for today, Monday , , got these official results.

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

Visayas Pares Swer3 Swer2 10:30 AM __-__ _-_-_ _-_ 3:00 PM __-__ _-_-_ _-_ 7:00 PM __-__ _-_-_ _-_

Mindanao Pares Swer3 Swer2 10:30 AM __-__ _-_-_ _-_ 3:00 PM __-__ _-_-_ _-_ 8:00 PM __-__ _-_-_ _-_

MINDANAO STL SWER4 8:00 PM _-_-_-_

Unlike the major PCSO lotto games which can be played by bettors across the nation, there are areas in the Philippines that are excluded from the STL draws. Here are the areas that are not included in the STL draws:

Visayas

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Bacolod

Mindanao

Davao

Zamboanga del Sur

With regards to the specific time of the draws, there are three draws for STL daily and there are differences between the draw schedules in Visayas and Mindanao.

Visayas

10:30 a.m.

3:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m.

Mindanao

10:30 a.m.

3:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

If you are from the areas excluded from the STL draws and you want to play lotto, you can join the major lotto games which can be played by bettors across the nation. Here are the five major lotto games run by the PCSO on specific schedules – 6/58 Lotto Result, the 6/55 Lotto Result, the 6/49 Lotto Result, the 6/45 Lotto Result, and the 6/42 Lotto Result. you may also visit tis four minor draws the 6D Lotto Result, the 4D Lotto Result, the Swertres Lotto Result, and the Ez2 Lotto Result.

To be eligible to play the lotto and claim a possible win, the bettor must be at least 18 years old. The PCSO lotto draws are streamed on YouTube ( pcso gov) or you may also watch it at PTV4 channel. Make sure that you keep your lotto ticket away from heat, water, or oil and free from damages, stains, and creases to prevent forfeiture.

Please be reminded that PCSO has no online betting applications thus you must avoid such transactions. It is also the bettors’ responsibility to check on the digits printed on their lotto tickets for accuracy.

Where to claim the prize?