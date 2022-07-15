STL RESULT Today, Saturday, July 16, 2022

STL RESULTS TODAY – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office released the official result of the STL Swer2, Swer3, and Pares for today’s draw, .

STL Draws are held from Monday to Friday at 10:30 AM, 3PM, and 7PM in the Visayas and 10:30 AM, 3PM and 8PM in Mindanao.

Below are the STL Draw Results in the VISAYAS: Saturday ,

STL PARES

10:30am: __-__

3pm: __-__

7pm: __-__



STL SWER3

10:30am: _-_-_

3pm: _-_-_

7pm: _-_-_



STL SWER2

10:30am: _-_

3pm: _-_

7pm: _-_



Below are the STL Draw Results in MINDANAO: Saturday ,

STL PARES

10:30am: __-__

3pm: __-__

7pm: __-__



STL SWER3

10:30am: _-_-_

3pm: _-_-_

7pm: _-_-_



STL SWER2

10:30am: _-_

3pm: _-_

7pm: _-_



Area Excluded in STL Draws in the Visayas are Guimaras Province, Negros Occidental, and Bacolod. Area Excluded in STL Draws in Mindanao are Davao and Zamboanga Del Sur.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or more commonly known as PCSO also got five major lotto games the 6/58 Ultra Lotto, the 6/55 Grand Lotto,

the 6/49 Super Lotto, the 6/45 Mega Lotto, and the 6/42 Lotto.

You may also visit the Swertres Result and EZ2 Result. Swertres and Ez2 Lotto are drawn every 2PM, 5PM, and 9PM.

For other results, please visit the main page PCSO Lotto Results

All lotto draws are held daily except during holidays whereas lotto draw schedules may be changed or suspended.

How to play the STL Game: STL Swer2 – Also known as the STL 2-digit, in playing this lotto game, choose two numbers between 0-9. You can also use “Lucky Pick” and the computer will randomly choose a combination for you. STL Swer3 – Also known as the STL 3-digit, in playing this lotto game, choose three numbers between 0-9. You can also use “Lucky Pick” and the computer will randomly choose a combination for you. STL Pares – In playing, choose two numbers between 1-40. You can also use “Lucky Pick” and the computer will randomly choose a combination for you.

LOTTO RESULTS HISTORY



6/58 Ultra Lotto

6/55 Grand Lotto

6/49 Super Lotto

6/45 Mega Lotto

6/42 Lotto

SWERTRES Lotto (3D)

Ez2 Lotto (2D)

STL Pares

STL Swer3

STL Swer2

PCSO Reminders Based on the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), here are some reminders in playing the PCSO lotto Games.

Only players 18 years old and above are allowed to play the lotto games. You can watch the draw live on YouTube (pcso gov) or through PTV4 channel. Lotto tickets must be kept away from heat, water, or oil. It should be free from damages, stains, creases otherwise it will be forfeited. It is the responsibility of the lotto players to check the accuracy of the data printed on the ticket. Avoid offers that give away winning lotto numbers in exchange for money, personal information, or cellphone loads. The Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office has no online betting application. Avoid any online transactions regarding betting and claiming of prices . Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos can be claimed in any PCSO outlets or PCSO branch office. Prizes amounting from P10,001.00 to P300,000.00 can be claimed in any PCSO branch office or PCSO main office. Lotto Prizes amounting from P300,001.00 up must only be claimed at the PCSO main office. Observe Safety Protocols when betting in any PCSO Lotto outlet.

For more news and updates, follow us on Twitter: @philnews_ph

and Facebook: @PhilNews