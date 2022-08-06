STL Swer3 Lotto Result History

STL SWER3 RESULT HISTORY – Here is a list of the results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Swer3 Lotto draws.
In the Philippines, the official lotto operator is the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or more commonly called PCSO. It holds several draws daily – major and minor lotto draws. The major lotto games of the agency includes the 6/58 Lotto Result, 6/55 Lotto Result, 6/49 Lotto Result, 6/45 Lotto Resulto, and 6/42 Lotto Result.
The PCSO major lotto games have multi-million jackpot prizes. They have specific draws in a week including the 6D Lotto Result and the 4D lotto Result, unlike the minor lotto games that have daily draws. With regards to the minor lotto games, these include Swertres Lotto Result, EZ2 Lotto Result and STL Lotto Result.
Below are the official lotto results of the STL Swer3 draws for the past 30 days.
VISAYAS
|Saturday, August 06, 2022
|6-0-7
|_-_-_
|_-_-_
|Friday, August 05, 2022
|1-2-2
|3-3-0
|0-1-3
|Thursday, August 04, 2022
|7-1-6
|4-4-6
|1-7-4
|Wednesday, August 03, 2022
|0-9-9
|9-3-3
|3-3-4
|Tuesday, August 02, 2022
|8-5-9
|7-9-1
|4-9-1
|Monday, August 01, 2022
|1-3-2
|8-2-3
|4-4-9
|Sunday, July 31, 2022
|5-9-2
|4-8-0
|6-5-4
|Saturday, July 30, 2022
|0-5-4
|3-4-5
|3-9-1
|Friday, July 29, 2022
|9-4-5
|2-5-3
|8-1-3
|Thursday, July 28, 2022
|7-1-3
|5-4-2
|1-3-5
|Wednesday, July 27, 2022
|6-6-2
|0-8-7
|7-4-1
|Tuesday, July 26, 2022
|3-9-8
|2-5-8
|3-6-7
|Monday, July 25, 2022
|3-9-8
|7-8-5
|2-1-1
|Sunday, July 24, 2022
|3-1-3
|0-2-8
|5-3-5
|Saturday, July 23, 2022
|0-6-0
|6-8-2
|1-8-4
|Friday, July 22, 2022
|7-7-3
|3-6-8
|7-7-8
|Thursday, July 21, 2022
|3-9-9
|8-4-1
|3-2-4
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|7-7-0
|8-9-5
|1-2-9
|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|3-4-1
|7-9-3
|1-5-2
|Monday, July 18, 2022
|9-0-9
|8-7-2
|6-1-4
|Sunday, July 17, 2022
|8-1-6
|6-4-5
|1-3-2
|Saturday, July 16, 2022
|8-2-5
|9-2-5
|8-8-0
MINDANAO
|Saturday, August 06, 2022
|2-9-5
|_-_-_
|_-_-_
|Friday, August 05, 2022
|3-3-1
|3-1-6
|8-7-8
|Thursday, August 04, 2022
|9-1-1
|4-6-6
|5-9-5
|Wednesday, August 03, 2022
|8-1-8
|7-7-0
|3-1-1
|Tuesday, August 02, 2022
|5-7-2
|7-0-4
|2-5-6
|Monday, August 01, 2022
|3-1-9
|7-5-1
|0-7-5
|Sunday, July 31, 2022
|1-6-5
|5-8-6
|8-1-9
|Saturday, July 30, 2022
|3-1-7
|5-4-4
|9-0-9
|Friday, July 29, 2022
|8-1-5
|7-1-3
|9-4-5
|Thursday, July 28, 2022
|7-7-7
|0-6-3
|6-5-3
|Wednesday, July 27, 2022
|7-1-0
|8-7-1
|2-0-3
|Tuesday, July 26, 2022
|9-9-4
|1-8-5
|3-6-6
|Monday, July 25, 2022
|9-9-4
|3-1-5
|7-4-5
|Sunday, July 24, 2022
|8-9-6
|0-5-4
|1-7-6
|Saturday, July 23, 2022
|8-9-4
|2-7-6
|8-2-1
|Friday, July 22, 2022
|9-4-5
|8-6-8
|1-7-6
|Thursday, July 21, 2022
|4-0-5
|7-5-7
|4-9-5
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|8-4-3
|1-5-6
|7-2-3
|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|9-9-9
|3-7-6
|1-5-5
|Monday, July 18, 2022
|6-8-3
|9-6-6
|0-8-2
|Sunday, July 17, 2022
|5-2-3
|3-8-7
|0-4-5
|Saturday, July 16, 2022
|4-6-8
|9-2-4
|1-9-9
Who are allowed to play the PCSO lotto? To qualify in playing the lotto game and claiming a prize, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. Lotto bets can be made in authorized PCSO lotto outlets nationwide.
With regards to the STL Swer3, it has six (6) draws daily – 10:30AM, 3PM, and 7PM in Visayas and 10:30AM, 3PM, and 8PM in Mindanao.
Mechanics in Playing the STL Swer3:
- Pick three(3) numbers from 0 to 9.
- You may also choose Lucky pick and the computer will randomly generate 2 number combination for you.
- Choose how many draws you want to play.
- Pay your lotto ticket.
How to claim your price?
- Present your winning Lotto Ticket for Verification, don’t forget to write your name and signature at the back of your winning ticket.
- Present two Valid IDs
Where to claim?
- Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos – PCSO oulets or PCSO branch Office
- Lotto Prizes amounting from 10,001 pesos up to 300,000 pesos – PCSO branch office or PCSO main office.
- Lotto Prizes amounting from 300,001 pesos up – must only be claimed at the PCSO main office.
Reminders in playing the STL Swer3 Lotto:
- Lotto draw Schedule is subject to changes especially during holidays.
- Lotto Prizes above 10,000 pesos are subject to tax due to the implementation of the train law.
- Keep your lotto ticket away from Heat, water, or oil. It should be free from damages, stains, crease otherwise it will be forfeited.
- Avoid persons offering winning lotto numbers in exchange for money, personal information, or cellphone loads.
- Observe safety protocols when playing in any PCSO Lotto outlets.