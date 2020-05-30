Sto. Nino Basilica priests, employees quarantined for COVID-19 suspicions

CEBU CITY –– The priests and employees of the Basilica del Sto. Niño are being placed on isolation due to “suspected cases” of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside its convent.

In an advisory posted on Facebook, Fr. Andres Rivera Jr., OSA, prior provincial of the Province of Sto. Niño de Cebu- Philippines, said the suspected cases were detected on May 25.

“We have already conducted a swab test on all friars and personnel staying at the convent through the help of the Cebu City Health Department. While waiting for the test results, all friars and personnel are being quarantined within the basilica convent,” he said.

Rivera said they were in constant coordination with city health officials, as well as with officers of Barangay Santo Niño to address the matter.

“With their help and guidance, we ensure the public that everything is properly managed and there shall be no cause for further alarm and distress,” he said.

The centuries-old basilica will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The faithful were advised to take part in the online Mass via the basilica’s official Facebook page.

“We put our trust in the risen Lord and ask our beloved Senor Santo Niño de Cebu to strengthen us in this fight against the COVID-19, while mindfully following all the directives and guidelines from our medical experts and government leaders,” Rivera said.

Cebu City will shift from enhanced community quarantine to a less stringent general community quarantine starting June 1.

