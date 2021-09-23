Stock back in 6,900

THE Philippine shares rose for another day and breached the 6,900 level on Thursday amid the lower tally of daily pandemic cases in the country and the overnight rebound of the US markets.

The local stock barometer Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 0.36 percent or 24.55 points to 6,915.28, while the broader All Shares climbed 0.37 percent or 15.93 points to close at 4,302.50.

Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst of Philstocks Financial Inc., attributed the market’s further improvement to the continuous decline in the country’s daily Covid-19 cases.

Tantiangco added that the main index also benefited from the positive cues from the performance of Wall Street overnight.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped by 1 percent, 0.95 percent and 1.02 percent, respectively.

Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director Luis Limlingan, meanwhile, said the local bourse rose after the US Federal Reserve decided to leave the policy rates unchanged.

“Still, there is no indication on how quickly the Fed will taper its asset purchases,” Limlingan continued.



Despite the climb, trading was weaker as net value turnover stood at P6.08 billion, which is lower than both Wednesday’s P6.13 billion and the year-to-date average of P7.13 billion.

“This shows that many investors are still staying out of the market due to the lingering uncertainties,” Tantiangco explained.

Foreign funds exited anew as net outflows amounted to P294.27 million.

Most local sectors posted improvements with the industrial index gaining the most at 1.39 percent, while the conglomerates were the sole decliner with a 0.03-percent slip.

Total volume turnover was at 1.59 billion shares valued at P6.48 billion.

Advancers edged out losers at 105 to 79, while 58 securities were unchanged.